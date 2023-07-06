  • Write a Review
Viking Ra Review

43 reviews
Launched in August 2018, Viking's all-suite river vessel for Egypt -- the first that it will own instead of charter -- is a complete rebuild of an existing ship. The design reflects Viking's Scandinavian aesthetic, with added Arabic accents. Its 24 staterooms are 291 square feet, and come in three categories. Twenty have full-size verandas in the living room, plus French balconies in the bedroom.

The ship embarks on a new 11-night "Pharaohs & Pyramids" Egypt cruisetour that begins with a three-night hotel stay in Cairo, followed by a flight to Luxor. There, passengers board the ship for a seven-night sailing on the Nile to Aswan, with a return flight to Cairo for an additional hotel night.

The ship features two whirlpool tubs, one on the Pool Deck and another on the uppermost Sun Deck. There's also a swimming pool. These outside decks are partially protected by soaring "sail shades" inspired by the dhow vessels that ply the waters of the region. Three daily meals are served in The Restaurant. The Lounge and bar sport panoramic views and lead to an open-air terrace.

Other perks include free shipwide Wi-Fi; two flat-panel TVs in each suite; an onboard spa and lectures on local culture, history and architecture conducted by Egyptologists, who also lead shore excursions.

Viking is an adults-only cruise line. Passengers must be 18 to sail

About

Shore Excursions: 13

Sails To

Africa

Sails From

Cairo

Find a Viking Ra Cruise from $6,499

Any Month

More about Viking Ra

Where does Viking Ra sail from?

Viking Ra departs from Cairo

Where does Viking Ra sail to?

Viking Ra cruises to Cairo (Port Said), Luxor, and Aswan

How much does it cost to go on Viking Ra?

Cruises on Viking Ra start from $6,499 per person.
Viking Ra Cruiser Reviews

A Very Memorable Vacation!

Because of our positive experiences on other Viking river cruises and my fascination with ancient Egypt, my husband and I booked the Pharoahs and Pyramids cruise on the Viking Ra for October 2022.Read More
8Falafels

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Awesome trip

Would take another Viking cruise in a heartbeat. I hope they keep the Ra in their rotation with the addition of some newer, larger ships.Read More
jabflyfish

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Aboard Viking RA

Every room aboard the Viking Ra had a view. We were on the bottom level but the view was still magnificent. Dining was always first class with our chefs.Read More
Rbrown1954

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

A truly fabulous experience!

By choosing a Viking cruise, we knew that we didn't have to worry about not being able to read or speak the language.Read More
TravelLady_

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Viking River Cruises Fleet
Viking Truvor
87 reviews
Viking Ingvar
103 reviews
