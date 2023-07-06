The ship embarks on a new 11-night "Pharaohs & Pyramids" Egypt cruisetour that begins with a three-night hotel stay in Cairo, followed by a flight to Luxor. There, passengers board the ship for a seven-night sailing on the Nile to Aswan, with a return flight to Cairo for an additional hotel night.

The ship features two whirlpool tubs, one on the Pool Deck and another on the uppermost Sun Deck. There's also a swimming pool. These outside decks are partially protected by soaring "sail shades" inspired by the dhow vessels that ply the waters of the region. Three daily meals are served in The Restaurant. The Lounge and bar sport panoramic views and lead to an open-air terrace.

Other perks include free shipwide Wi-Fi; two flat-panel TVs in each suite; an onboard spa and lectures on local culture, history and architecture conducted by Egyptologists, who also lead shore excursions.

Viking is an adults-only cruise line. Passengers must be 18 to sail