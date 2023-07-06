Restaurants on Viking Osiris

Viking Osiris has two restaurants onboard: The Restaurant and Aquavit Terrace. Both serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Generally, the Aquavit Terrace is more casual than The Restaurant, but The Restaurant tends to have more menu variety. Both offer a combination of sit-down and self-service buffet, depending on the meal. Virtually everything onboard is cooked fresh to order. All dining onboard is included in the cost of your fare.

The menu offers a combination of American and Norwegian dishes, with at least one local Egyptian dish included at every meal. (At breakfast, that might just mean a side of hummus or tabbouleh as a topping, while at lunch or dinner, you'll have more options.)

The food is very good, with care and thought put into each dish. We found the local dishes were generally better than the American or Norwegian options, as they relied on ingredients easily sourced in the region and were prepared by chefs with a strong background in the cuisine. Our favorite was a beef stew, called kabsa, as well as figs stuffed with a creamy goat cheese. Try the falafel burger, available every day at lunch. It's hearty, so consider splitting it.

Access to ingredients -- or more so, the inability to access some Western ingredients -- means some things you've come to expect taste one way at home won't necessarily taste that way on Viking Osiris. In some cases, this is wonderful -- yogurt is thicker and creamier, and salad dressings seem to be more flavorful. In others, it's just not quite what you would expect; ketchup is simply "different", and pickles don't taste right. That said, the everyday burger is a great pick if you just want a flavor of home. We loved getting out of our food comfort zone to try new dishes and enjoy learning about the culture through food.

(It's also worth noting that in keeping with local customs, pig/pork products are not available onboard, so ham might be turkey ham, and bacon is beef bacon.)

Once a cruise, you'll have an Egyptian night, where guests are encouraged to wear galabeyas, traditional Egyptian long gowns worn by men and women. Dinner at The Restaurant is an experience not to be missed. The menu is served family style and includes Egyptian specialties, such as goat cheese tomato walnut salad, baba ghanoush, lentil soup, kobeiba (made with bulgur grains and minced meat), beef kofte and lamb rack. This was by far the best meal we had onboard, and the sharing with our tablemates made for a fun and engaging experience.

Dietary Restrictions on Viking Osiris

In a region where vegan and vegetarian dishes are common, Viking's options here shine, with options that range from stuffed vegetables called mahshi to Mediterranean salads. Those who don't eat meat will have plenty to choose from.

Food allergies also are accommodated, though you should note any food restrictions or requests when you book and follow up onboard with the maitre d' and your waiters. Gluten-free options are noted on the menu, and Viking avoids cross-contamination in the kitchen, though fryers, for example, might be shared. When in doubt, double and triple check if you have allergies.