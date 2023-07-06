What to Expect in Cabins on Viking Osiris

The smallest Viking Osiris staterooms start at 232 square feet, and the largest top out at 525 square feet.

Housekeeping comes twice a day: once in the morning and once at night for turndown service. You'll also have your mini-fridge and water refreshed once daily.

No matter which category you pick, you will find you have more storage space than you'll likely need, as Viking Osiris cabins are loaded with drawers, shelves and wardrobes that let you keep your room tidy and organized.

Balcony Rooms and Suites on Viking Osiris

Most of the cabins on Viking Osiris fall into the balcony category. At 239 square feet, Veranda Staterooms are only slightly bigger than the Deluxe Staterooms but offer the benefit of a walkout balcony, which is a bit of a luxury on the Nile.

The biggest jump comes from the Veranda Stateroom to the Veranda Suite, which is 409 square feet and has a host of perks, including a welcome bottle of Champagne, a minibar loaded with wine, beer and soft drinks (replenished daily), complimentary laundry and shoeshine service, and a pretty and well-stocked bookshelf, offering titles covering Egypt, travel and history.

Viking Osiris' two top-end Explorer Suites come in at 525 square feet. Located on the forward corners of the ship, these also include beautiful outdoor space, with lounge chairs and greenery. In addition to all the amenities offered to lower cabin classes, passengers in Explorer Suites also get complimentary Silver Spirits packages, a coffee machine with premium tea and coffee choices, private transfers on arrival and departure and complimentary Viking Air Plus. These two suites also are the only ones that come with big, deep bathtubs.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

**Budget: **It's tough to beat the Deluxe Stateroom on an itinerary where most of your time in your cabin will likely be spent sleeping. These rooms are comfortable, offer plenty of room and feel large. In the hottest months, you won't miss a balcony, as you won't want to spend time outdoors except when you're exploring.

**Splurge: **Veranda Suites are brilliantly designed, with true separation between the bedroom and living room. We love the large library here, as well as a full couch, walkout balcony and separate French balcony located in the bedroom.