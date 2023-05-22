"The port & food were so good & the experience facilitated bonding with fellow Vikings the first night on board which made the whole trip extra fun!We did one evening tour on our own that was fun and encountered live music in the square late at night with locals singing along and dancing which was a delightful experience...."Read More
Outstanding cruise, great food, excellent tours, and superb staff! Cruise Director Bruno was very professional, courteous, and affable. Our tour guides were knowledgeable and humorous. Chef Misha prepared incredibly delicious meals and spiced them with humorous comments.
Viking takes care of you upon your arrival in Lisbon airport and whisks you in comfort to the beautiful Corinthia Hotel. The ...
We just returned from a two-week trip to Spain and Portugal (an addition to the countries of the world that I have been to) which was a very good trip, Transportation went smoothly (still a bit long however), Accommodations were terrific. Support at all locations was above expectations. What more could you ask for?
We spent three days in Madrid and three more in Lisbon and took tours in both ...
We absolutely had a wonderful time on our Viking Duoro River Cruise. Every employee was friendly, helpful and provided the utmost hospitality. The excursions into Portugal and Spain were insightful, and the tour Director was sweet, intelligent and funny! Dining was exceptional, both food and drinks (We paid for the alcohol upgrade). The breakfast had items available to pick up and other items ...
This was my first cruise and also something I never thought I would be able to do. I was skeptical and concerned about spending my savings being 82 with no way of replacing this expense in the future. A dear friend talked me into this adventure so away I went not really knowing what to expect. The welcome from the Viking Staff was great and the tour of Lisbon was well organized as well as the ...
The Viking Osfrid was a wonderful ship, the Viking operation was impressive, the food was great, and the staff was professional. The shore extensions were also wonderful, although we could have used more time. We have several fiends who have taken Viking cruises in the past, and they all have recommended them to us. We also have recommended this cruise to other friends, some of whom are going to ...
This was our first Viking River Cruise, but it won't be our last. Everyone on the staff and crew made sure we had an excellent experience. The Duiro River was experiencing high waters and behind the scenes the captain and crew were working very hard to keep us on track. However, those of us who were passengers never missed an excursion or experience because of all their hard work. Meals were ...
We chose to go on a river cruise, thinking it would be as advertised—relaxing, immersive, and beautiful scenery along a river. We got a crowded bus tour with a view of the boat next to us 5 nights out of 8. Save your money. The Douro River tour is falsely advertised. It’s up early every day (before 7 am), get on a bus by 8:15 am, go to a location (no time for exploring), get a crowded tour by ...
We've done many Viking cruises; this was one we hadn't yet done so Post-COVID, we were ready to get back to cruising. We had the misfortune to have our cruise start at the same time as the imminent arrival of Pope Francis in Lisbon for World Youth Day celebration. Viking notified us only a couple weeks before the cruise, but they had to have known this months in advance. The panoramic city bus ...
It was pretty obvious that this ship had a very cohesive staff. They seemed to work well together and actually like each other. This helped make our experience great. When my husband became sick for a few days, they went out of their way to make sure we were comfortable and cared for.
The entertainment was delightful, the meals outstanding, rooms clean and comfortable and the excursions ...
It was a wonderful trip! We were surrounded by people quality from leadership to staff to guides to fellow Vikings, fabulous food & drink, unique opportunities to immerse in the culture while enjoying beautiful scenery everywhere we went.
It wasn’t a relaxing trip - there was a lot to do & see & learn. I loved that most of the excursions were included so we got to experience a lot of ...