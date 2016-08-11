I did an AMA cruise almost identical with my sister. My husband wanted to do this too so I chose Viking. It was by far heads and tails above the rest! I'm a Viking fan now. Lots of great stops. Food was excellent. Service was amazing. Ship was so clean and beautiful. Definitely worth every penny. We were impressed with the friendliness of all the staff on the ship. It didn't matter if it ...
My husband and I went on the Viking Rhine cruise and I couldn't wait to go on another. I went with a friend for this excursion and had a blast. From Paris to Luxembourg to Germany to Czech Republic, we saw so much of Europe. The tour guides were great and I felt like I learned a lot on the trip.
The entire staff is terrific - very friendly, helpful and professional. The ship is beautiful! I ...
Being that this was our first cruise I wasn't sure what to expect. I can say that that the entire crew went well beyond my wildest dreams. They were so friendly and and made sure all of our needs were met. From being met when we arrived, Sasa made sure we had everything we need during the entire trip, to the Program Director Claudia who kept things fun and interesting.
Plenty of on board ...
Our first Viking River Cruise and we will do another one soon. The people on the river cruise were enthusiastic about visiting the sites and experiencing the the culture. The size of the ship, the Oden, was perfect to get to know nearly all guests and make meaningful connections. The professional crew were all that one could expect and the local guides were all exceptional. Prague was able to be ...
I wanted to see Paris and the castles of Germany! It was great! Loved the crew and food! I am gluten free and the chef made bread and all my food was cooked with that in mind.
The tours were outstanding! The hotels were excellent and everything went so smoothly!
There were so many tours and the tour guides were great! The coordinator for this cruise was excellent! The airport pickup ...
The experience with Viking Cruises was wonderful. Specifically with Odin cruise. It was a dream that became reality.
We choose the tour Cities of Lights. We arrived in Prague 3 days before the departure, we had time to explore the city and take tours in our own, different of the offer by Viking. Prague, is a beautiful city.
The embarkation and disembarkation went smoothly in every port. ...
My husband and I decided to commemorate our 10th wedding anniversary by going on a trip to Europe. We are avid fans of Downton Abbey, and we were mesmerized by the Viking River Cruise commercials displaying the Ship, and the wonderful breathtaking views from the river. We felt that Viking River Cruise had a well planned cruise, with all meals and beverages included, daily excursions and bonus ...
The cruise we choose was based on the destinations and the extension available, Downton Abby.
The cruise was a dream trip visiting many ports of historical interest that added to the overall experience of this trip. We were accompanied by good friends that added to the experience and added many laughs and good times that will never be forgotten.
The end of or cruise was in Paris and a real ...
Fantastic itinerary. Wonderful staff Superior service. Would highly recommend Viking to all my friends. Looking forward to our next cruise with Viking
The excursions ashore were fabulous Meals great
Stayed two nights in Prague and added two extra nights in Paris
I especially liked how Viking took care of us at the end of the trip. Transporting us from hotel to Charles Degaul ...
Our previous experiences with Viking River Cruises had been so positive, that we sought to see yet another River, more cities, and learn more. We traveled on the ship Odin from Prague (Bamberg) to Paris (Trier) over 12 days. We explored Prague on our own the day before, and then learned what we saw on the city tour the next day. In Paris, we chose to take optional excursions to maximize our two ...