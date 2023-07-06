All cabins feature two single beds pushed together to form a bed slightly smaller than a standard queen, two nightstands, a mini-fridge, safe, hair dryer and at least five outlets (three 110V outlets and two 220V outlets). There is an outlet on both sides of the bed (though one is difficult to use if the beds are separated into two, as it ends up behind the bed and there is no nightstand near it to place whatever it is you're charging.) A 40-inch flat-screen TV provides access to BBC News, CNBC, CNN, National Geographic, TNT Series, Sky Sports and a small selection of videos on demand. There is also a lounge channel, which allows passengers to watch the night's entertainment from the comfort of their bed. (We found this useful on nights we didn't feel like competing for a good seat, but still wanted to hear the evening's music.) Full-length mirrors can be found on the back of the cabin door, except in veranda suites in which the mirror is located in the walk-in closet. Bathrobes and slippers are available to all passengers upon request.

With the exceptions of the suites, cabin bathrooms are small with no place to hang two wet towels at the same time. (We put one on the room's horizontal towel rack and the other on the jacket hook on the back of the cabin door, which ended up blocking the room's only full-length mirror), a too-small sink leading to lots of wet counter space and floor, and a frosted glass door that is fine for a couple traveling together but could prove more than awkward for friend, parent/child or grandparent/grandchild roommates. The best amenity offered in the bathrooms is the heated floors, which are delightful when you're sailing in late November or early December.

Standard: There are 25 150-square-foot Standard cabins on the lower (or Main) deck of Viking Odin. These cabins have small picture windows toward the top of the outer wall that do not open. A small bench is tucked under the shelf located along a sidewall; it's the only place to sit other than the bed. A double closet with room for hanging clothes on one side and four shelves on the other, plus four drawers located in the room offer barely enough storage space for two adults. Cabins located toward the rear of the ship are near the engines and might hear more noise when the ship is sailing.

French Balcony: Twenty-two French Balcony cabins are spread across the Middle and Upper decks. Each 135-square-foot cabin features floor-to-ceiling glass doors (which open), blocked by a railing (called a French balcony). French Balcony cabins have the same minimal storage space as standard cabins, as well as the same bench tucked beneath the wall-length shelf.

Balcony: There are 39 Balcony cabins, each 205 square feet in total (including the narrow but long 27-square-foot balcony). These cabins offer a small sitting space in between the bed and the balcony, where one armchair is located; and they have the same double closet as standard and French Balcony cabins, but offer eight drawers of additional storage space (instead of four), which is plenty for two adults. Balcony cabins also provide a small bench tucked beneath the wall-length shelf for additional seating (though we never once pulled it out to sit on). On the balcony are two metal and mesh chairs and a wooden table just large enough to hold two glasses.

Suite: There are two categories of suites onboard Viking Odin. Both come with special amenities that include sparkling wine or Champagne on embarkation, a fruit platter that is changed daily, complimentary laundry service, two TVs, on-boat use of provided binoculars, a blanket for sightseeing on the top deck in cold weather, and bathrobes and slippers. Passengers in the Explorer Suites also receive a free Silver Spirits Beverage Package, breakfast-time room service and private airport transfers.

Veranda Suite: Seven Veranda Suites are located portside (on the left) on the Upper Deck. The 248 square-foot two-room cabins feature a small sitting room with a 27-square-foot balcony, as well as a small bedroom with a French balcony and a walk-in closet. A sliding wooden door separates the two rooms; the walk-in closet and bedroom can be similarly separated. The cozy sitting room has a couch and one armchair, as well as a sitting desk with small drawer and a mirror located in the corner.

Despite the extra space, there is surprisingly little storage. Along the wall are a TV and some counter space, under which are the mini-fridge, a narrow cabinet for storing bottles, two deep drawers and two tiny shelves for additional storage space. Inside the bedroom is a vanity desk with mirror and lights along the side, perfect for doing your hair and putting on makeup. A small bench is tucked beneath it for seating. The walk-in closet is located a few steps away and has plenty of hanging space, a few cubbyholes (perfect for shoving shoes in), two drawers and a full-length mirror. The slightly oversized bathroom (at least as compared to the non-suite cabins) is also located off the bedroom, and is decorated in white tiles with black, gray and bluish gray accents. Like the other cabin bathrooms, there is glass shelving to the side of the sink, as well as two long under-sink shelves for storage space. There is slightly more counter space than in other bathrooms. The balcony has two chairs and a tiny table.

Explorer Suite: The two 362-square-foot Explorer Suites are the highest cabin category on Viking Odin. Like the Veranda Suites, they feature two rooms, but instead of a small sitting room, they've got a full living room with an 83-square-foot balcony and a large bedroom with French balcony and flat-screen TV. The living room has a long couch, comfy armchair, leather and wood armchair with matching footrest, and a large round marble-topped coffee table. On the wall opposite the couch is a large wall-mounted flat-screen TV. Beneath that is a marble countertop with a Bosch coffee maker and beneath that four small drawers, the mini-fridge and a pullout cabinet with tea and coffee cup set, flavored Bosch coffee inserts and various sweeteners. Near the cabin's entrance is a sitting desk with eight drawers, plenty of space for a laptop and a small round bench tucked beneath it. The closet, regular sized, is located here as well. The wood and marble bathroom has his and her sinks, and an oversized shower. The wraparound balcony features a 270-degree view and two large wicker armchairs, plus a small drinks table. The bedroom and living room can be separated by a sliding door.