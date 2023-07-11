"They deserved more and I encourage future travelers to give them more if they perform as well for them as they did for us.(A 24-hour two transfer plane trip from Europe was the longest ever for us.)..."Read More
This was our very first Viking Cruise and it proved to be as amazing as we expected. It was a great way to experience the "Rhine River" and visit the countries along the way. Our pre-cruise extension trip to Lucerne was exceptional and would love to go back again. Our ship, the "Njord", was elegant and our Veranda Suite was very comfortable. The sailing was so smooth, you hardly knew we were ...
We chose this particular trip as our first-ever cruise. The duration seems right, not too long, since we did not know if we would like it. The trip was amazing from our pre-extension in Basel to our departure in Amsterdam. Viking thought and managed every detail.
The quality of service and personable staff were excellent. Anything I asked for to make our stay more comfortable appeared in our ...
My friend and I celebrate our Birthdays a day apart.
We decided in January to take this Cruise. My friend had never been to Europe and I had not been to this particular region where both sides of my family came from to the United States about One Hundred years ago.
The day we flew, there were some hiccups due to weather and we bolted to the gates to make our flights. The Viking team ...
Viking met our expectations! We had a wonderful time. Excellent Crew and Staff.
More historical information should have been presented from day 1 regarding the places we would be touring.
From a health perspective, the ship should have a medical officer or nurse on board. There were over 12 individuals on the ship that were very sick and possibly contagious. While it is difficult to ...
We wanted to visit as many countries as we could, and by traveling on the Rhine with Viking, we were able to experience four countries.
From the moment we got to our boat we never had to do a thing again with our luggage, dinner plans or sightseeing.
Everything was orchestrated to perfection. Viking has plenty of experience making the guest feel like they are number 1, and you truly can ...
I chose this cruise because I use to live in Germany and wanted to see it again. The cruise was wonderful. Every detail is taken care of. We were treated like royalty. Loved it and plan to go again There is nothing I could say to improve our experience. The cabin was always tidy and clean every time we went there. Welcomed home every time we came aboard. The food was excellent The wait staff ...
The Rhine Getaway was recommended by a friend who has gone on several Viking River Cruises. The included tours were excellent and had time to explore on our own. Food was excellent. Staff and crew went above and beyond to spoil us rotten. We were at the right place at the right time and our boat was invited to join in the river parade for the celebration that takes place the 2nd Saturday in ...
For years, I have heard friends rave about Viking Cruises, so my husband and I decided to try one for our 35th wedding anniversary. Viking totally lived up to the hype surrounding it! The accommodations, staff, food, excursions were fantastic! We were treated so well by everyone, and no question was too silly to answer. We were given directions to get into the cities when we had free time ...
I have never river cruised before so my family chose Viking for the value of the package. I thought since the average age is 60 we would have a lot of down time. Not at all. We enjoyed every minute and the programs. All the included tours were fantastic and you still have time to do something else on your own if you wish.
The only stop, which was the Black Forest, was a let down but after that ...
We really enjoyed the cruise. Great service on the ship as well as the transfers. The destinations were nice. Favorite was the pre cruise stay at Lake Lucerne. Food quality and service were outstanding. Really enjoyed the staff. In particular Will, Stan and Emil. We booked late and the only cabin available was on the first level which provides a very minimal view. However the cabin was small but ...