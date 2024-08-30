Based on Viking's successful Longships, Viking Nerthus has been purpose-built to sail France's Seine River from Paris to Normandy. When it debuts in spring 2025, it will join the line's four other ships on the Seine -- Viking Kari , Viking Radgrid , Viking Skaga and Viking Fjorgyn -- which all launched in 2022. Virtually identical to the other ships, it will be able to dock in the heart of Paris, just a short stroll from the Eiffel Tower.

The ship has been named after an ancient deity revered by various Germanic and Scandinavian tribes, and symbolizing fertility and the earth. Often referred to as Mother Earth, Nerthus was depicted riding a chariot drawn by cows.

Viking Nerthus Deck Plans Feature Balcony Cabins and Two Room Suites

With a streamlined Scandinavian interior that has become the trademark of Viking ships, Viking Nerthus has a total of 84 staterooms, all river-facing, comprising 22 standard cabins, 18 French balcony staterooms, 35 veranda staterooms, seven veranda suites and two Explorer Suites.

The cabins on the lowest deck -- which are actually larger than the French balcony cabins – measure 150 square feet and have a fixed half-height picture window. The other cabin categories are found on the middle and upper decks. French balcony cabins, where passengers can look out over a railing rather than step outside, measure 135 square feet. Next up are the 205-square-foot veranda staterooms, which make up most of the accommodations on Viking Nerthus.

Viking is notable for having river vessel suites that are true suites, with a separate living area and bedroom. The veranda suites measure 275 square feet and have a walk-out balcony. The largest staterooms on the ship are the pair of 445-square-foot Explorer Suites, which are located in a prime spot overlooking the back of the vessel and have large wraparound balconies.

Standard amenities in all cabins include a TV infotainment system, premium toiletries, plush robes and slippers, water replenished daily, safe, refrigerator, twice-daily housekeeping and free Wi-Fi. Perks in the suites include a welcome bottle of Champagne, complimentary mini-bar with wine, beer and soft drinks replenished daily, free laundry and shoe shine service and daily fruit plate. Additionally, Explorer Suite guests have a free Silver Spirits beverage package, room service breakfast and private transfers.

In common with all ships in the fleet, Viking Nerthus has the popular Aquavit Terrace, an indoor-outdoor dining and lounge area located at the front of the vessel. Other public areas include the restaurant and panoramic lounge bar, and the sun deck includes a walking track. An elevator connects all decks apart from the sun deck, which is accessed by stairs.

Want to be First Onboard? Viking Nerthus launches in Spring 2025

The ship's inaugural voyage is on May 2, 2025, when it will sail the seven-night Paris & the Heart of Normandy cruise.

Viking Nerthus Offers Two Itineraries on the Seine

The new Seine ship will sail on two round-trip Paris sailings, including the new Christmastime in Paris & Normandy itinerary. This festive-themed sailing is available in December. The rest of the season Viking Nerthus will sail the week-long Paris & the Heart of Normandy cruise, which includes a stop at Giverny, to visit the world-famous house and gardens where the impressionist artist Claude Monet lived and worked, and the poignant Second World War landing beaches in Normandy, with a choice of included tours with visits to either U.S. or U.K and commonwealth cemeteries.

Viking Nerthus Stats

Viking Nerthus measures 410 feet and carries 168 passengers at full occupancy with 46 crew members.