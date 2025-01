Review for a Middle East Cruise on Viking MS Antares

The Antares is an older ship but only in its age. We were amazed how well appointed and taken care of this ship seemed to be upon entering. When we entered our stateroom we both said WOW! The room was amazing and not what we were expecting. The rest of the ship was also well appointed with all the wood paneling making it feel warm and inviting. While other ships on this line may have more modern ...