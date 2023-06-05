Cologne, Germany at night from the deck of the Viking Skirnir.
Photo Credit: Davidt36582
Cruising
Photo Credit: La Quinta 2
Cruising
Photo Credit: La Quinta 2
Windmills below sea level
Photo Credit: La Quinta 2
Featured Review
Wonderful but wet
"The Viking tour guides were good to great.The food and beverages were very good and the service was excellent...."Read More
GoGoTravelers avatar

GoGoTravelers

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Not a great time

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Modi

User Avatar
Prairie traveler
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

If I had known before what I know now I would not have booked this cruise. I told the agent on the internet chat that I had difficulty walking long distances and it was suggested that I bring a wheelchair. I did so. When I was ready to embark in Amsterdam the ramp was at a forty five degree upward slope. These difficulties continued for the entire voyage with different degrees of difficulty. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Viking is the way to go!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Modi

User Avatar
Modi Cruise
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Viking could not do enough for us from the moment we landed in Amsterdam at the airport, the Viking staff at the apollo hotel to all the staff on the ship fabulous service. first class all the way. everything was perfect. our chamber person Loan was the best. he couldn't do enough for us. The food was delicious and the Viking staff was always helpful and always had a smile. Martin our tour ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Viking not worth high price paid

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Modi

User Avatar
disappointed with viking
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I would actually, say below average, but not a choice, so between the choices of poor or average, I selected poor. Food was pretty good to very good overall. Service was Ok to several staff being excellent. Bello and Rochelle, excellent. If you go on this cruise, sit in their area. Great having no kids around and enjoyed other travelers. Felt like they just kept trying to sell excursions ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you, disappointed with viking, for taking the time to provide a detailed review of your recent journey aboard Viking Modi. Your thoughtful recognition of Bello and Rochelle is pleasing,...

Sail Date: August 2024

An absolute pleasurable experience.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Modi

User Avatar
ESU589
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were on the Modi. Except for the fact that it took 6 days for Delta to deliver our luggage the cruise was fantastic. The crew was wonderful and the Captain arranged for our clothes to be washed and pressed every night until our luggage arrived. The meal were very good and the entertainment was also good. The cruise director was extremely attentive and engaged the passengers on a regular basis. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Our Grand European Tour

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Modi

User Avatar
Rookie Travelers
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Our overall experience exceeded our expectations. All aspects of the cruise and vacation experience were of the highest degree of excellence. We are hard pressed to say what portion of our experience was our favorite. The entire experience was our favorite! The crew/staff were caring and friendly. They genuinely cared about our daily experience. The crew was very service oriented in every ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Voyage of my dreams

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Modi

User Avatar
4onlyMe_u
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

It was an opportunity to visit parts of the world In style, ie., quality service, excellent & tasteful cuisine, comfortable environments, etc. The variety of beautifully organized excursions at each ports provided memorable opportunities to see the sights, eat the food & meet the people. It was to-date THE Most relaxing cruise vacation I /we have ever taken. The size of the ship & number of ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

50th Anniversary celebration postponed due to Covid

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Modi

User Avatar
Tutham
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

There were two reasons we chose the Grand European Tour for our celebration - Budapest and Koblenz! My second great-grandfather Harmon Weber was born in Koblenz, moved to the US as a child and lived into his 90's and through two marriages. I loved exploring this interesting city even if I didn't know exactly where to look As for Budapest, my Latin teacher from high school grew up in Budapest. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

My first Viking River cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Modi

User Avatar
Yellowrose1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I've wanted to take a river cruise for a long time. I originally planned to take a Mediterranean cruise, but a friend expressed an interest in visiting some European countries that wouldn't have been on one of those. A neighbor had taken the Grand European Tour and highly recommended it, so we decided to take that one. We had a wonderful experience. We liked the "small ship" experience without ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Viking is extremely reliable and goes beyond in providing service.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Modi

User Avatar
2023Vikingjoy
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking has shown us before the attention to detail in providing service and comfort on their cruises. So many extras are included in the cost of their cruises. The food quality is outstanding and rooms are very comfortable. The Ocean ships and Long Ships on the Rhine are both great and smaller than the mainstream cruise lines. The amount of people allowed on Viking ships makes it easier for ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Viking's marketing and sales should have been more transparent!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Modi

User Avatar
Djo112359
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Captain Florian and his crew were excellent; they did everything possible to make their passengers voyage safe and enjoyable. I don't have any complaints and concerns with them; my complaints and concerns are with the lack of transparency and lack of necessary information provided by the Viking Cruises marketing department. During the entire booking process, we were never informed that ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you, Djo112359, for taking the time to share your experience with us. We appreciate the kind words you've shared about our crew. Nevertheless, we are sorry to learn the voyage fell...

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

