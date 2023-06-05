If I had known before what I know now I would not have booked this cruise. I told the agent on the internet chat that I had difficulty walking long distances and it was suggested that I bring a wheelchair. I did so. When I was ready to embark in Amsterdam the ramp was at a forty five degree upward slope. These difficulties continued for the entire voyage with different degrees of difficulty. ...
Viking could not do enough for us from the moment we landed in Amsterdam at the airport, the Viking staff at the apollo hotel to all the staff on the ship fabulous service. first class all the way. everything was perfect. our chamber person Loan was the best. he couldn't do enough for us. The food was delicious and the Viking staff was always helpful and always had a smile. Martin our tour ...
I would actually, say below average, but not a choice, so between the choices of poor or average, I selected poor. Food was pretty good to very good overall. Service was Ok to several staff being excellent. Bello and Rochelle, excellent. If you go on this cruise, sit in their area. Great having no kids around and enjoyed other travelers. Felt like they just kept trying to sell excursions ...
We were on the Modi. Except for the fact that it took 6 days for Delta to deliver our luggage the cruise was fantastic. The crew was wonderful and the Captain arranged for our clothes to be washed and pressed every night until our luggage arrived. The meal were very good and the entertainment was also good. The cruise director was extremely attentive and engaged the passengers on a regular basis. ...
Our overall experience exceeded our expectations. All aspects of the cruise and vacation experience were of the highest degree of excellence. We are hard pressed to say what portion of our experience was our favorite. The entire experience was our favorite!
The crew/staff were caring and friendly. They genuinely cared about our daily experience. The crew was very service oriented in every ...
It was an opportunity to visit parts of the world In style, ie., quality service, excellent & tasteful cuisine, comfortable environments, etc. The variety of beautifully organized excursions at each ports provided memorable opportunities to see the sights, eat the food & meet the people.
It was to-date THE Most relaxing cruise vacation I /we have ever taken. The size of the ship & number of ...
There were two reasons we chose the Grand European Tour for our celebration - Budapest and Koblenz! My second great-grandfather Harmon Weber was born in Koblenz, moved to the US as a child and lived into his 90's and through two marriages. I loved exploring this interesting city even if I didn't know exactly where to look
As for Budapest, my Latin teacher from high school grew up in Budapest. ...
I've wanted to take a river cruise for a long time. I originally planned to take a Mediterranean cruise, but a friend expressed an interest in visiting some European countries that wouldn't have been on one of those. A neighbor had taken the Grand European Tour and highly recommended it, so we decided to take that one. We had a wonderful experience. We liked the "small ship" experience without ...
Viking has shown us before the attention to detail in providing service and comfort on their cruises. So many extras are included in the cost of their cruises. The food quality is outstanding and rooms are very comfortable. The Ocean ships and Long Ships on the Rhine are both great and smaller than the mainstream cruise lines. The amount of people allowed on Viking ships makes it easier for ...
Captain Florian and his crew were excellent; they did everything possible to make their passengers voyage safe and enjoyable. I don't have any complaints and concerns with them; my complaints and concerns are with the lack of transparency and lack of necessary information provided by the Viking Cruises marketing department.
During the entire booking process, we were never informed that ...