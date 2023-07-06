  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Modi Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
123 reviews
See all photos

As a "Longship," Viking Modi has a contemporary, Scandinavian-design feel, with lots of natural light, stripped wood and neutral but sophisticated interiors. It carries 190 passengers in 95 staterooms and uses energy-efficient hybrid engines that are not only ‘green’ but create a quieter, smoother ride.

Viking Longship public rooms include a lively lounge-bar with floor to ceiling windows, where passengers can meet for complimentary tea or coffee during the day as they watch the countryside float by, or for pre-dinner drinks and post-dinner entertainment. The stand-out feature of every Longship lounge, though, is the Aquavit Terrace. This is an outdoor seating area in the bow enclosed with retractable floor-to-ceiling glass doors that can be completely opened to bring the outside inside during good weather. The Sun Deck on the top of each Longship has plenty of deckchairs and tables, and in good weather there is the chance to eat outside. There are sometimes barbecues served next to the herb garden.

The cabins range from Standard Staterooms below the waterline with small windows, to French Balcony Staterooms, Veranda Staterooms – which have outside verandas with a small table and chairs – and two types of suite. The seven two-room Veranda Suites have a veranda and French balcony while the two Explorer Suites are the largest on river ships. These are at the back of the ship with a private wraparound veranda plus a French balcony in the bedroom area. All cabins are soothingly smokey brown and cream neutral with lots of stripped blond wood.

Food onboard Viking Longships is plentiful and excellent, served with complimentary wine, beer or soft drinks at lunch and dinner. Menus often reflect the regional specialities of the countries being visited, although steak, chicken and salmon are always available. There is waiter service in the main dining room in the evening, with huge buffets for breakfast and lunch. Casual dining is also available on the Aquavit Terrace, but passengers can also take food up to the Sun Deck. Most evening entertainment features local musicians, sometimes dancers and expert lectures on the area’s history and culture.

The minimum age to sail on Viking is 18.

About

Passengers: 190
Crew: 50
Passenger to Crew: 3.8:1
Launched: 2015
Shore Excursions: 47

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Budapest, Amsterdam

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Viking Modi price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a Viking Modi Cruise from $3,999

Any Month

More about Viking Modi

Where does Viking Modi sail from?

Viking Modi departs from Budapest and Amsterdam

Where does Viking Modi sail to?

Viking Modi cruises to Budapest, Vienna, Passau, Regensburg, Nuremberg, Bamberg, Wurzburg, Koblenz, Cologne, Amsterdam, and Miltenberg

How much does it cost to go on Viking Modi?

Cruises on Viking Modi start from $3,999 per person.
Viking Modi Cruiser Reviews

Two Ships One Trip

The support of Viking personnel not only on board the Modi but throughout the cruise (arrival through departure home) exceeded our expectations.Read More
SupermanZZZ

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Sailing At Its Best

When the error was realized, the Modi staff and especially the tour director did EVERYTHING they could to correct the mixup and pair us up with our friends, to no avail.Read More
maurfried

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Wonderful crew

The crew on the Modi were exceptional. The food was very good.Read More
Blessedgrandma

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Best trip ever

From pickup at the airport to boarding the Modi our embarkation was seamless and we immediately had access to our cabin.Read More
Arubamoose

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Viking River Cruises Fleet
Viking Truvor
87 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map