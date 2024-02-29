The excursions were really good. Bus es and drivers were nice. Although when getting off at the airport, someone had coughed up on the seat, which thankfully I saw before putting my hand on it. But I don’t believe Viking could have done anything about that yet. The service and food not so good. (Average buffet food). They have waiters at The River Cafe, but most of the time we’d have to remove ...
We all had heard nothing but praise for Viking. Sadly, our first experience was not a good one. Nor were our expectations met. The ship from the outside is beautiful and the common areas are well appointed. However, the cabins are so small you had to take turns passing one another. Be prepared to wear your woolies 24/7 because the common areas including the River Cafe are COLD, COLD, COLD. ...
This has been a wonderful trip. The room was spacious and comfortable. The bathroom was larger than most ocean cruise line bathrooms and the shower accommodated my 6’5” 300+ pound body perfectly. The only drawback on the room is the tv wall is adjacent to the tv wall in the next room and transmits the sound through the wall. The staff is outrageous!!!! La Rae, Kieth, Kevin the grill master and ...
The ship is well appointed and in great condition. Our suite midship was very similar to our Viking Ocean stateroom when we went to the fjords of Norway, but on Deck 4 we were directly below the buffet and every night around 9 pm they began to move furniture and vacuum…which lasted until 10 pm or later.
The biggest problem was the kitchen: food was cold, undercooked, or uncooked. It got better ...
The ship is beautiful, stateroom comfortable as expected: staff has been accommodating, friendly and helpful; itinerary is great and excursions well planned and enjoyable - BUT - the ship has no gym or pool large enough for exercise, which isn’t a requirement, lots of walking tours but was looking forward to after dinner walks on deck.. The ‘promenade’ deck is on deck one and is closed off most of ...
On August 3 we boarded the Viking Mississippi for a two week cruise from Memphis to St Paul. We had a suite which was very spacious and a gorgeous bathroom, probably the biggest I have had a a cruise--even had double sinks . Everything was better than expected since most of the reviews were so negative they almost caused me to cancel. Staff couldn't have been nicer and went out of their way to ...
Fritzel’s was a great introduction to Dixieland Jazz.
Everything about the ship was exceptional. The music entertainment was well thought out and always appropriate. The cruise director, Travis worked hard to assure everyone had a great time. Trivia was a high point. The Viking rubber duck prize was highly valued.
The day excursions were informative and well worth it, especially ...
Having read past reviews we were curious if Viking had worked through some of the issues noted on this forum. The cruise was well organized and service overall was very good. There were several excellent excursions included. The highlights for us were the day in Greenville with the Steve Azar band and the World War II museum in New Orleans. The hotel stay at the iconic Peabody hotel In Memphis was ...
We recently traveled with Viking from New Orleans to Memphis and overall we had a great time. The food was great and the two large dining venues and staggered excursion departure times do a good job of separating guests so you never really felt like you were traveling with nearly 400 other people. Most of the guides for our excursions were outstanding. We loved the WWII museum and think it ...
The ship was beautiful the food was excellent and service was great. Bartenders very personable and knowledgeable. The bad was the excursions. Getting from the hotel to the ship involved waiting at a lunch place for 3 hours and getting from the ship to the Memphis hotel took a 5 hour bus ride and a 1 hour wait on line to check into hotel. They should have handed out the keys on the bus as you came ...