Cabins aboard Viking Mississippi are seemingly lifted straight from the line’s oceangoing ships – and that’s a good thing. All cabins are exterior-facing and have spacious balconies overlooking the Mississippi river. Even the smallest cabin category aboard Viking Mississippi measures a generous 268 square feet, meaning passengers have a lot of room to move around.

Storage space in all cabins is plentiful. You’ll find banks of drawers in the closet and off the main entryway, and additional drawers fitted to the bathroom and each bedside table. For two people on a weeklong cruise, it’s plenty of space.

Staterooms also have plenty of niceties, including complimentary mini-bars stocked with either soft drinks and snacks or alcoholic drinks, depending on the grade of cabin you book. Carafes of still water are placed on the desk area, and there are numerous North American and USB outlets by the desk and each bedside table. Note that, unlike the line’s European river fleet, there are no European-style outlets in staterooms aboard Viking Mississippi.

Details across all cabin grades mimic the line’s oceangoing ships. To that end, you’ll find heated bathroom floors that can be turned on or off or set to your desired temperature, along with anti-fog mirrors. Showers are glass-enclosed and generously-sized, and all rooms are outfitted with Viking’s Freyja toiletries.

A clever set of nightlights illuminates the floor near the bathroom, and the bathroom interior at night. These can be turned on or off thanks to a switch with a little red symbol situated next to either side of the bed. That clever illumination extends to the desk, which features an illuminated, flip-up partition for storing jewellery or – in the case of this writer – spare cables for cameras and computers.

There is no room service aboard Viking Mississippi, but snacks are never out of reach, with 24-hour coffee, tea and pastries available on Deck 1 at the coffee corner in The Living Room.

Cabins to Avoid on Viking Mississippi

Light sleepers will want to stay away from Viking Mississippi’s aftermost staterooms and suites, particularly the Explorer Suites at the extreme aft ends of Decks 2, 3 and 4. When the vessel is underway, some vibration near the stern is noticeable, even with the improvements Viking has made.

Cruisers here may find the sound of the ship’s wake and associated machinery makes these aft-facing Explorer Suites slightly more “nautically-inclined” than their forward counterparts, which is either good or bad depending on your personal preferences.

Cruise Critic's Cabin Picks on Viking Mississippi

Save: There is absolutely nothing wrong with Viking Mississippi’s most entry-level cabins. At 268 square feet, the Veranda Staterooms still offer private balconies, a small sitting area, king-sized bed, and a bathroom with heated floor and fog-free mirrors. Sure, the larger categories have a touch more space and perks like an in-room coffee maker, but is it really worth the price of admission? We’ll stick with these value-driven staterooms that are big on comfort and inclusions.

Splash: Viking Mississippi’s Terrace Suites are plenty luxe without the sticker-shock that comes with the vessel’s larger Explorer Suites. Terrace Suites offer 425 square feet of living space in a room that cleverly includes separate living and sleeping areas by way of an attractive latticed wall partition that provides separation without any loss of natural light – or views of the passing landscape.

Splurge: The forward-facing Explorer Suites are the clear winners here, with some of the most lavish accommodations – and commanding views – that Viking Mississippi has to offer. Beware the aft-facing Explorer Suites, however, which are prone to some vibration while the vessel is underway.