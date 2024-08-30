Daily Things to Do on Viking Mississippi

Passengers relax on Viking Mississippi's bow terrace (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

On the port-intensive Mississippi river, most passengers head ashore during the daytime hours to participate in Viking-arranged shore excursions, or set out to independently explore town, most of which are within easy walking distance of the ship.

On days when the ship is cruising the mighty Mississippi, Viking adds presentations on the waterway, its navigation, and the ship, not to mention live music in The Living Room. There is also a record player in The Living Room that guests can use to play a small assortment of albums for the enjoyment of the room.

Other arranged activities, like Majority Rules and Afternoon Trivia, are also offered in the upper level of the Explorers’ Lounge on Deck 2.

Otherwise, passengers tend to do their own thing during the daytime hours, from having cocktails and conversations in the Explorers’ Lounge to relaxing, reading, or playing an assortment of board games found in The Living Room. Others still might spend time on their balconies, or sitting in on the ship’s bow observation area outdoors forward of the Explorers’ Lounge as Viking Mississippi makes its way down (or up) its namesake waterway.

Afternoon appetizers make their appearance outside the Explorers’ Lounge around 4:30 p.m. each day, which leads into the daily briefing about the following day’s activities, held in The Living Room at 5:30 p.m. each evening.

Nightlife on Viking Mississippi

Nighttime entertainment ranges from piano to jazz bands to harpists aboard Viking Mississippi (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Nights onboard Viking Mississippi revolve around music, drinks and dinner – and is far more varied and active than the line’s European river cruises.

Passengers generally start to migrate to dinner around 6 or 7 p.m., while performances from the ship’s entertainers (which can include a jazz trio, folk performer, harpist, or pianist) entertain throughout the pre-and-post dinner hours in The Living Room.

The music can still be heard in the Explorers’ Lounge, where patrons typically enjoy cocktails and libations while seated in the comfortable environs of the lounge, or around the bar itself. An additional bar, The Aquavit Bar, is located on Deck 5, and is equipped with flat-panel televisions that show major sporting events when applicable.

While more active than on the rivers of Europe, things tend to wind down aboard Viking Mississippi around 10 p.m. each evening, and the bars are shut pretty much thereafter. Don’t expect any late-night revelry; everyone is in bed by 11 p.m., ready for another day of exploration ahead.

Viking Mississippi Bars and Lounges

The Explorers' Lounge aboard Viking Mississippi, at night (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

When it comes to areas to whet your whistle aboard Viking Mississippi, there are really just two choices for passengers to choose from.

The Explorers’ Lounge on Decks 1 and 2 forward spans two levels, though the upper level tends to be used for presentations and cocktail demonstrations throughout the day. Its lower level offers magnificent 180-degree views over the ship’s bow, accompanied by a plethora of seating options that include plush oversized couches, chairs, and even rocking chairs situated near the forward windows. The centerpiece of the Explorers’ Lounge, however, is its bar. Typically open from 12 Noon until 10 or 11 p.m., this is the place to be for cocktails, wines, beers, and other alcoholic libations (though non-alcoholic concoctions, like our favorite Coconut Lavender Lemonade, are also well-represented).

Experienced Viking cruisers will find some similar cocktails to Viking’s oceangoing ships, like the Pap’s Brandy Special, but Viking has curated a list of destination-themed cocktails just for Viking Mississippi. Expect to find Mint Juleps (both boozy and not), Mississippi Punch, Sazerac, Nola Fizz, and Wisconsin Old Fashioned – among others – on the menu.

Louisiana-brewed Abita Amber is offered on draft, with the usual assortment of Molson, Carlsberg, Guinness, and the non-alcoholic Heineken 0.0 beers available by the bottle.

There is no bar in The Living Room, but menus adorn bar tables and waiters will stroll the area during events like lectures and evening music. Otherwise, cocktails can be ordered from the Explorers’ Lounge and taken elsewhere on the ship.

The Aquavit Bar located on Deck 5 is the second watering hole aboard Viking Mississippi. Nestled within the River Café, offers the same menu as that found in The Living Room, but bartenders are always happy to make you whatever cocktail or libation you’d like.

The Aquavit Bar is typically open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pools and Hot Tubs Aboard Viking Mississippi

Viking Mississippi has a small infinity plunge pool at the aft end of Deck 5, overlooking the ship’s wake. An adjacent seating area is located near the pool, but exhaust from the ship’s funnel uptakes located on either side of the pool blows hot air back down into his area, raising the already-stifling heat of the Mississippi to unbearable levels.

There are no hot tubs onboard Viking Mississippi.

Sun Decks aboard Viking Mississippi

Outdoor sun deck spaces aboard Viking Mississippi are somewhat limited for a vessel that carries nearly 400 people.

The outdoor Sun Terrace, aft on Deck 5, has attractive lounge seating adjacent to the nearby plunge pool and wading area, along with more shaded areas in the nearby indoor-outdoor Aquavit Terrace. Neither space was particularly busy on our summer sailing, which featured temperatures that set heat records across almost all ports of call.

All the way down on Deck 1, the Bow Terrace offers passengers optimal outdoor viewing and seating right at the very front of the ship. It’s a popular place for passengers to stand and gaze while the ship passes under bridges and transits locks, but otherwise never seems to be overcrowded with people.

A small Promenade Deck encircles Deck 1 and is usually open to passengers looking for a casual stroll around the ship.

Services and Wi-Fi on Viking Mississippi

Passengers walk around Viking Mississippi's Promenade Deck on Deck 1 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Guest Services aboard Viking Mississippi is located on Deck 1, just aft of the forward-facing Explorers’ Lounge. This is the place to go for any onboard issues, or just to inquire what to see and do ashore. A small Library is also included in the adjacent Living Room lounge area just aft of Guest Services.

Although the vessel is equipped with StarLink Internet, the remote location and geographic features of some stretches of the Mississippi can result in service slowdowns and degradation – though coverage worked great while in port on our sailing. Expect to lose cellular service, too, along some parts of the river, depending on your provider’s coverage range.

Self-serve Launderettes are located midship on passenger cabin Decks 2, 3 and 4, with all necessary equipment provided gratis. A small Medical Center is located midship on Deck 2.

Viking Mississippi has three passenger elevators that travel through all guest-accessible decks. Two of these are located amidships, while a third is situated at the front of the ship on the port side.

Viking Mississippi’s staircase arrangement is a little odd. The forward staircase is the usual wide-open variety, adorned with an oversized mural highlighting the introduction from Chapter 13 of author Mark Twain’s famous novel, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

The midship staircase, however, only exists on the port side of the vessel – and is hidden on Deck 5 by a retractable, plain white door. While most guests took the nearby elevators up and down, we found it easy to miss this secondary staircase.

A third staircase, located at the very rear of the ship, provides access to Decks 2 through 5. The Deck 1 landing ends in a crew area.

Spa and Salon aboard Viking Mississippi

There is no spa or salon aboard Viking Mississippi. Fitness and Pools on Viking Mississippi

There is no fitness center aboard Viking Mississippi, though the ship’s Promenade Deck on Deck 1 does function as the unofficial jogging track onboard. Six laps is equal to one mile.

Is Viking Mississippi Family Friendly?

A passenger admires sunset aboard Viking Mississippi (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Viking Mississippi is not family-friendly. Like all of Viking’s ocean and river ships, all passengers must be at least 18 years of age to sail aboard Viking Mississippi. And while you may see adult couples travelling with grown adult children, in practice that tends to be rare, too. This is a ship designed almost exclusively for the mature adult, and those seeing abundant entertainment or nightlife that isn’t completely self-directed will find themselves at loose ends.