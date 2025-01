Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Mimir

It was an amazing experience from start to finish !! The crew was outstanding. We felt that every moment was worthwhile. The tours, the meals, and the friendly and welcoming environment. I could go on and on. It was our first cruise and it set the standard of what cruises can be. The walking tours made the trip come to life. Enjoyed each of our guides and it helped expand our view of the world. ...