The 95 staterooms, which range from suites to deluxe staterooms, are designed like the rest of the ship -- with a modern and sleek look and feel. Like most cabins on riverboats, they're smaller than ocean cruise lines, ranging from 135 square feet in the smallest staterooms to more than 300 square feet in the Explorer Suites. Mimir's rooms feature light wooden cabinetry, fluffy white duvets, beige headboards equipped with bedside lights and gray and tan accents throughout. A live orchid or assortment of other flowers sit on the tables beside the bed, adding just the right touch of boutique hotel ambiance. The beds, which can be set up as queen or two twins, are comfortable and cozy, with ample pillows and extra blankets for chillier nights.

Even in the smallest rooms on board, there's relatively ample storage space, from the full-length, sliding-door closet, to the shelves and cabinets along the wall. The drawers beneath the vanity are narrow, but add extra storage for smaller items, like socks, hats, scarves and the like. A large mirror and more reading lights hang opposite the TV. In addition, the back of the cabin door provides a full-length mirror.

One of the biggest compliments among passengers was the cabin lighting, which features dimmers and bedside controls so you don't have to get up to turn off the light. In addition, the lighting is soft and muted, giving the rooms an almost spa like feel. The cabins have both American (110 volt) and European (220 volt) outlets.

The Sony TV in Mimir cabins range from 32 to 40 inches. The menu is interactive, and features standard channels, like CNN, BBC, CNBC, Fox, ESPN, National Geographic Channel, MGM and Sky. In addition, you'll also find a rather large selection of complimentary on-demand programs, with new release movies, episodes of "Downton Abbey" and cult-classic comedies. Plus, there's a channel devoted to Viking and one that features bow and lounge cameras.

All of the bathrooms onboard are small, with very little room to navigate around. The showers, which are cube shaped, are a point of contention for some guests; very little elbowroom is provided. However, the heated floors, heated towel racks, large oval sinks, vanity mirrors and Viking Freya-brand products make up for less space. Another unique element of the bathrooms are the low-flush toilets, designed with Viking's sustainability focus in mind. The need for a few extra flushes is a bit of a hassle, but most guests appreciate the company's desire for less global impact.

Complimentary bottled water and fruit trays are left in each room nightly, with the addition of wine, Champagne, mixed nuts and chocolate for the suites.

Riverview: Like other river cruise ships, Viking Mimir has more economical cabins on the main level, which have at least 150 square feet of space. Although these 25 cabins are larger than the rooms with the balconies, their windows, which are higher placed rectangular portholes, are much smaller.

French Balcony: The 22 French Balcony cabins are smaller than the Riverview rooms, at 135 square feet. But they give passengers the chance to allow for some fresh air. Both these rooms and the Verandah rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows to allow for more natural light and make the room feel slightly larger.

Veranda: Thirty-nine of Mimir's cabins come with a step-out balcony, complete with chairs and a table for an afternoon cocktail or tea hour as you sail. The verandas don't boast as much space as an ocean ship, but they still offer enough room for two adults to comfortably enjoy the beautiful scenery. The total square footage of these rooms (veranda included) is about 205.

For a bit more space, there are seven Veranda Suites that feature an impressive 275 square feet of living space on the Upper Deck of the ship. These rooms have small living rooms, with loveseat couches and tables, separate bedrooms and French balconies.

Suite: The largest and most luxurious cabins on the ship are the two Explorer Suites, which feature a separate living room and bedroom, a large bathroom equipped with an expansive vanity and rain shower, a French balcony and a wraparound veranda porch. It's 445 square feet of space, making it among the largest suites on European rivers.