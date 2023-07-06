As soon as you enter Mimir, you're welcomed with beams of natural sunlight streaming in from the glass ceiling. Slightly changed from ships introduced years earlier, the two-story atrium features natural wood accents (both in the stairs and in the furniture), a muted white tile floor, sheer curtains to let in as much beautiful light as possible and sleek, yet ergonomic chairs situated around the library and staircase. Small track lighting guides your eyes to architectural elements -- like the glass banisters and marble tapestries -- that give the space character.

You can feel the Scandinavian influence throughout the ship, from the oversized and bold red Viking painting welcoming you upstairs to the symmetrical light gray accent chairs and loveseats to the simple wood-cased library and the cozy staterooms. Despite reaching its second year sailing Europe's rivers, the ship looks refreshed and updated, thanks to these accent changes.

One of the biggest draws of Mimir is the number of open-air spaces available to passengers. There are two balconies on the first level, one near the reception desk and the other directly across. Both of these have steps that lead to the expansive Upper Deck. You'll also find two balconies after you ascend the steps on the third level, near the library and near the public computers.

The large and luxurious Explorer Suites are two of Mimir's most popular staterooms and feature a separate living room and bedroom, a large bathroom equipped with an expansive vanity and rain shower, a French balcony and a wraparound veranda porch. Boasting a larger square footage than the earlier Longships, due to a slight change in design, Mimir's Suites offer a comfortable, and impressive, oasis at the ship's aft.

Not as visible but just as revolutionary is Mimir's dedication to sustainability. Heated towel racks make it easier to reuse towels and minimize laundry, electric engines burn less fuel and produce more than 20 percent less emissions and solar panels on the sun deck help fuel the engines. These changes don't just improve the environmental impact of this Longship, but ensure the ride is as smooth and peaceful as possible.