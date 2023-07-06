Introduced in 2014, Viking Mimir reflects the modern and contemporary designs found in Viking River Cruises' ever expanding Longship fleet. A step onboard will showcase subtle, yet significant changes to the atrium, restaurant, lounge and cabins. The changes reflect a continuing focus on updating and revamping the ships.
As soon as you enter Mimir, you're welcomed with beams of natural sunlight streaming in from the glass ceiling. Slightly changed from ships introduced years earlier, the two-story atrium features natural wood accents (both in the stairs and in the furniture), a muted white tile floor, sheer curtains to let in as much beautiful light as possible and sleek, yet ergonomic chairs situated around the library and staircase. Small track lighting guides your eyes to architectural elements -- like the glass banisters and marble tapestries -- that give the space character.
You can feel the Scandinavian influence throughout the ship, from the oversized and bold red Viking painting welcoming you upstairs to the symmetrical light gray accent chairs and loveseats to the simple wood-cased library and the cozy staterooms. Despite reaching its second year sailing Europe's rivers, the ship looks refreshed and updated, thanks to these accent changes.
One of the biggest draws of Mimir is the number of open-air spaces available to passengers. There are two balconies on the first level, one near the reception desk and the other directly across. Both of these have steps that lead to the expansive Upper Deck. You'll also find two balconies after you ascend the steps on the third level, near the library and near the public computers.
The large and luxurious Explorer Suites are two of Mimir's most popular staterooms and feature a separate living room and bedroom, a large bathroom equipped with an expansive vanity and rain shower, a French balcony and a wraparound veranda porch. Boasting a larger square footage than the earlier Longships, due to a slight change in design, Mimir's Suites offer a comfortable, and impressive, oasis at the ship's aft.
Not as visible but just as revolutionary is Mimir's dedication to sustainability. Heated towel racks make it easier to reuse towels and minimize laundry, electric engines burn less fuel and produce more than 20 percent less emissions and solar panels on the sun deck help fuel the engines. These changes don't just improve the environmental impact of this Longship, but ensure the ride is as smooth and peaceful as possible.
The age for river cruise passengers is about 60 and older. Even though most of the shore excursions and entertainment are geared toward the older audience, the contemporary design of Mimir was created dutifully to attract a slightly younger demographic. Regardless of age, most passengers are relatively well traveled, having been to Europe at least once before.
The ship doesn't state a dress code, so most passengers stick to casual, comfortable attire throughout. The must-pack item is, without question, a comfortable pair of walking shoes for shore tours. Since this ship sails mostly through the medieval, historic towns of the Danube and Rhine, you can expect to find uneven cobblestones, 12th-century sights and narrow staircases on many of the walking tours.
The level of dressing up varies greatly, but generally, most passengers do tend to "dress up" (a nice shirt and slacks for men, dresses or dress pants for women) in the evenings, but not to the extent that you'd find on an ocean cruise. However, you'll also find that many passengers also stick to their sneakers and jeans all day. As a safe bet, save your best outfits for events like the Captain's Welcome and Farewell Dinners.
What makes river cruises so popular is the fact that many things are included. Wine, beer and other refreshments (soda, juice, coffee) are included with every meal. However, drinks are not included outside of mealtime, so budget accordingly if you plan to partake in happy hours or sip a glass of wine in the afternoon. All daily shore excursions are included and you're also welcome to explore each port on your own. What's not included are optional excursions, which will be marked on a sign up sheet and gone over by the cruise director. Tips are not included in the cruise fare, except for passengers from Australia and New Zealand. Gratuities are paid at the end of the cruise in cash or by credit card. (Euros are the onboard currency, but dollars are also accepted for gratuities.) The recommended amount on Viking's Europe cruises is 12 euros per passenger, per day, which is divided up among the crew.
