Wanted to do a River cruise. We had never done a river cruise and heard that Viking was a good choice. We were very happy about the whole cruise , from the the start. The hotels were excellent. The tours very good. The staff and the food excellent. Nothing to complain about.
We will do more river cruises. Viking is very good. The Viking personnel ls very organized and attentive to everyones ...
Mekong river cruise, Dec 2018.
We chose this cruise because we know and trust Viking, and had not seen much of Asia (this was my wife’s first trip to Asia). This cruise certainly met our expectations: The food was great, the staff was friendly, and the ship’s cleanliness was impeccable. We had ground tours before and after the river cruise which were fantastic. A suggestion about the ...
Interested in going to Vietnam and Cambodia to experience the culture, history, people and the food.
While I knew it would be hot, I was not prepared for the humidity. The humidity permeated everything, even the air conditioned rooms.
We chose Viking because we have cruised with them 6 previous times
This was a combination land and river cruise. All of the hotels were Outstanding! The ...
This was a wonderful journey, part land tour and part cruise with a company, Viking, that we've come to trust and enjoy. We started in Hanoi, a group of 54 people. We were divided into two groups with each of us having an escort for the complete journey. Our escort was from Saigon (the other from Hanoi) and I very much appreciated his frankness and being able to fill in the gaps when talking about ...
Expect the days to be HOT and humid at each port you visit. If you can stand the heat and like to sweat, then you'll have a great time. I enjoyed the food offered on the ship, the chefs had nightly special, that gave you a chance to try foods that you wouldn't have a chance to enjoy otherwise. The crew couldn't have been more helpful, from keeping the room clean, deck dry, and even cleaning your ...
We chose this cruise because I have always wanted to return to Vietnam after servicing there in 1970-71. Being able to visit Cambodia and Thailand were added benefits that provided a very unexpected and memorable experience.
Our first night destination was Hanoi which proved to be a very nice experience. The Sofitel Legend Metropole was beautiful and the service and restaurant were ...
We had been on trips with Viking before and met people that highly recommended this cruise. We were not disappointed! This was our fourth Viking cruise and all have been great, but we think this one was the best yet. The service, food, and guides were amazing. We already loved Viking and didn't think they could do better, but they did. The guides were with us through out and all had wonderful ...
Wanted to see and learn about viet nam. Could not do it in a better fashion than a vrc.
It was outstanding from a historic,cultural and shopping point of view. Returned home being much more knowledgeable about vietnam and throughly enjoyed the trip.
The tour guide was excellent. He was very knowledgeable about the history and was honest in his assessment.
Service on board was great as ...
Choose Viking for thismcruise because we had previously traveled with them and had an emergency which they handled beautifully. Know they would be able to handle any possible problem that might come up.
Our group leader, Lee, was informed, helpful, so willing to share insights of growing up in the area. For the most part, very good local guides.
Loved the itinerary as we saw villages and ...
Friends recommended Viking and we both wanted to cruise the Mekong. The trip was made infinitely more enjoyable due to the two tour directors - Kong and Lee - they were exceptional at every turn. Additionally, our local guides were also excellent - knowledgeable and very personable. A further part of the trip that made it enjoyable was the other passengers we made friends with - definitely a ...