The two twin beds in each cabin can be moved together to make a queen-size bed; each has an upholstered headboard, white cotton duvets and linens, and built-in drawers. A compartment at the end of each bed is suitable for stowing a suitcase. Each room has a small vanity/writing desk with a bench seat, mirror and a closet with hangers and a shelf for shoes.

All cabins have alarm clocks and safes. Electrical outlets are in 220V and designed to accommodate various kinds of pins. You should bring one or two adapter plugs. (Viking Mekong also keeps a few of these on hand.) Each cabin comes with controls for the central air-conditioning, which seems to work very well, even in the region's muggy heat.

Bathrooms have modern fixtures, with a single sink, marble countertops, fan and a roomy walk-in shower. There's not much space for toiletries around the sink, but an under-sink cabinet offers additional storage space. Bath products are from Thailand, made by a company called Nature Touch. Shower gel, shampoo, conditioner and body lotion are offered.

There are no staterooms for the disabled and no elevator.