Entertainment & Activities

Other than an apsara dance show held at a host hotel, entertainment takes place on Viking Mekong's Sun Deck, in the lecture room, and, occasionally, in the saloon. These spaces are basically comfortable, not fancy, with lots of mahogany and lounge chairs.

The lecture room on the Main Deck is the least welcoming space -- a bit too jam-packed with furniture to make it comfortable for walking around. Here, the program directors and perhaps a guest lecturer from a local university will offer talks on the region's history. Nearly everyone shows up for the film, offered most nights in the same space. The movies tie in with local history, and include "The Killing Fields" and "The Quiet American."

The bar is located on the Sun Deck. There's often a drink special during cocktail time, and usually a performance, maybe a Cambodian fashion show presented by the crew, a local music troupe or local children performing folkloric dance on the Sun Deck. Bartenders and program directors are typically gregarious souls who are willing to pick up a mic and sing Vietnamese opera, or American pop songs, and perhaps play the guitar. Count on at least one night of dancing, with lessons in regional dance that evolve into an "anything goes" dance party.

Additional activities might include a wheelhouse tour and a cooking class/fruit carving lesson from the chef and kitchen staff, held in the dining room.

In terms of self-entertainment, there are no TVs on the ship, and Internet service (complimentary) is spotty. Load up that e-reader before you arrive.

As with most river ships, Viking Mekong's fares include a daily excursion or two, which you take in groups with your program director. Personal headsets are issued at the beginning of the cruise, and you bring them along on group excursions. There's only one day of cruising without a shore visit on this itinerary, so you'll spend plenty of time in port. If it all starts to feel like too much, you have the option of skipping a tour and lounging, or heading out to explore on your own.