On a ship with just 60 passengers, cruisers will get to know each other quickly. Staterooms are fairly basic, which lures cruisers out into inviting, open spaces like the Sun Deck, which offer a better way to mix and mingle. Deck chairs line the Sun Deck, some with shade and some exposed to sunlight, offering great views of life on the river. Although cabins have balconies, they're not really usable, since they're fairly narrow and, during the day, they get really hot.

Although the ship is pretty basic, the service is anything but. Crewmembers -- mostly Cambodian -- are unfailingly friendly. They greet you with a genuine smile, learn your name almost immediately and go out of their way to make sure you're comfortable. For example, our room steward overheard we liked chocolate (not a common treat in this part of the world) and made sure there was a little tray of sweets in our cabin every day.

Public areas include the dining room, a forward saloon, a small spa and a lecture room/movie room. Savvy passengers make it a point to get to the lecture room early to scope out prime seats with unobstructed views. During the day, everyone disembarks for at least one guided shore tour, often with a return to the ship for lunch before going out again in the afternoon. There is only one day spent floating along the river on this itinerary, so it's a fairly active schedule all in all.

This isn't the right cruise for those with mobility issues; since many destinations have no designated docking ports, a temporary gangplank or small sampan is used for access to land. Also, there is no elevator on the Viking Mekong. The ship is small, though, so you won't do much walking while aboard.