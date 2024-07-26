Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Mani

The cruise lived up to our expectations however we were a little disappointed when another ship would park beside us (at leat 3-4 times and apparently this is normal) causing us to not be able to use our balcony we paid for. There were times at night or during the day we just wanted to sit on the balcony and it was 1 foot away from other ship's cabin window. So we didn't do it. Otherwise the ...