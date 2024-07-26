"This trip was planned well over a year in advance - we traveled early - some members of the group visited London while several arrived in Amsterdam a few days in advance of the cruise leaving.It helped that the weather turned out to be beautiful as August seemed to be a great time of the year for this trip...."Read More
This was our first river cruise and we picked Viking due to all the positive reviews we saw. Unfortunately, this was a case where high expectations only caused increased dissatisfaction.
FLIGHT AND EMBARKATION:
We let Viking handle our air and having that security of making sure we reached our ship along with someone meeting us at the destination airport was nice. However, the default ...
Loved the ship, crew, and ports. The Christmas markets were amazing. Would highly recommend. The attention to detail from the crew shows they really care. First cruise I've ever been on where the Captain and the chef talk to the guests. The chef was amazing.
Only thing is they occasionally leave out a few details on tours. Ex: walking or bus, restroom breaks, etc
We walked close to ...
This was our first cruise ..river or with Viking and we throughly enjoyed it.
During this cruise I was less than my normal physical self and I felt that the staff were very accomodating and helpful. We had not traveled to this area (Rhine River) prior and enjoyed the informative guided walks. I also appreciate that Viking uses local guides.
Our cabin was very comfortable: ie bed, ...
First experience with Viking and we were not disappointed. Even before we left home, viking was there guiding us through the process. Loved every minute!
CHEF Karl serves up 5 Star meals 3x a day.
The crew is amazing. There is nothing they won't do for you to ensure your trip is perfect.
Special shout out to
Sharon- program director
Diego and ...
The best part of a Viking cruises is how well the staff takes care of you. From the moment you arrive until the moment you leave for home, everything is perfect. The sites you visit are well chosen, the meals are excellent and the atmosphere on board is always pleasant. The only thing Viking can't control is the weather and even it rains, they have an umbrella for you to use. The sights along the ...
If I could give a 6, I would. Phenomenal customer service. We missed a connecting flight, they not only got us on a new one, when that one was delayed, they met us at the airport, and drove us to a private dock where the ship pulled over for us to board. We were met by the captain, the maitre de, the activities director and numerous others. We were ushered to our stateroom, offered dinner (it was ...
Everything on the cruise was exceptional as far as my expectations for the first cruise with Viking. The staff was very service oriented and treated us with sincere appreciation as their customer. The food and drinks were over the top as well. Entertainment was relaxing and offered those that wanted to dance the opportunity. Rooms were kept clean. Excursion and tour were very interesting with the ...
The cruise lived up to our expectations however we were a little disappointed when another ship would park beside us (at leat 3-4 times and apparently this is normal) causing us to not be able to use our balcony we paid for. There were times at night or during the day we just wanted to sit on the balcony and it was 1 foot away from other ship's cabin window. So we didn't do it. Otherwise the ...
Our Rhine excursion on the Viking Mani was exceptional. We have taken about 15 ocean cruises and had wanted to try a river cruise for some time. We loved every minute. The service was incomparable, and the food was far and away the best we have ever had on any cruise. Viking has every detail covered and all you have to do is have a great time.
The cabins are pretty standard; you can see ...
Viking has really taken river cruising to another level. They have thought of every detail to make your experience the best ever. The included tours were extensive and the guides were very knowledgeable. The captain and crew were helpful, extremely efficient and fun. The chef was hilarious and the food amazing. We chose the regional specialties which were outstanding. The service, ...