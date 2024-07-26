Photo Credit: Smith Angel
Photo Credit: Smith Angel
Photo Credit: Smith Angel
Photo Credit: Smith Angel
Cruiser Rating
4.9
Very Good
256 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Rhine River Trip
"This trip was planned well over a year in advance - we traveled early - some members of the group visited London while several arrived in Amsterdam a few days in advance of the cruise leaving.It helped that the weather turned out to be beautiful as August seemed to be a great time of the year for this trip...."Read More
ezaunick1 avatar

ezaunick1

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

256 Viking Mani Cruise Reviews

Foodies Beware -Viking River Cruises, Rhine

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Mani

User Avatar
ChristinaCruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first river cruise and we picked Viking due to all the positive reviews we saw. Unfortunately, this was a case where high expectations only caused increased dissatisfaction. FLIGHT AND EMBARKATION: We let Viking handle our air and having that security of making sure we reached our ship along with someone meeting us at the destination airport was nice. However, the default ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Magical trip!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Mani

User Avatar
Smith Angel
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Loved the ship, crew, and ports. The Christmas markets were amazing. Would highly recommend. The attention to detail from the crew shows they really care. First cruise I've ever been on where the Captain and the chef talk to the guests. The chef was amazing. Only thing is they occasionally leave out a few details on tours. Ex: walking or bus, restroom breaks, etc We walked close to ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Viking Rhine River Cruise - November 2024

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Mani

User Avatar
pgbaz
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first cruise ..river or with Viking and we throughly enjoyed it. During this cruise I was less than my normal physical self and I felt that the staff were very accomodating and helpful. We had not traveled to this area (Rhine River) prior and enjoyed the informative guided walks. I also appreciate that Viking uses local guides. Our cabin was very comfortable: ie bed, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Topped our expectations!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Mani

User Avatar
H. D. L. Smith
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

First experience with Viking and we were not disappointed. Even before we left home, viking was there guiding us through the process. Loved every minute! CHEF Karl serves up 5 Star meals 3x a day. The crew is amazing. There is nothing they won't do for you to ensure your trip is perfect. Special shout out to Sharon- program director Diego and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Always Great

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Mani

User Avatar
Jack from Minnesota
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The best part of a Viking cruises is how well the staff takes care of you. From the moment you arrive until the moment you leave for home, everything is perfect. The sites you visit are well chosen, the meals are excellent and the atmosphere on board is always pleasant. The only thing Viking can't control is the weather and even it rains, they have an umbrella for you to use. The sights along the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Sail With Viking!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Mani

User Avatar
Ninam
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

If I could give a 6, I would. Phenomenal customer service. We missed a connecting flight, they not only got us on a new one, when that one was delayed, they met us at the airport, and drove us to a private dock where the ship pulled over for us to board. We were met by the captain, the maitre de, the activities director and numerous others. We were ushered to our stateroom, offered dinner (it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

2024 Viking - Mani Rhine River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Mani

User Avatar
Cruising Engr
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Everything on the cruise was exceptional as far as my expectations for the first cruise with Viking. The staff was very service oriented and treated us with sincere appreciation as their customer. The food and drinks were over the top as well. Entertainment was relaxing and offered those that wanted to dance the opportunity. Rooms were kept clean. Excursion and tour were very interesting with the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Viking Mani experience was great

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Mani

User Avatar
Summershorts
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The cruise lived up to our expectations however we were a little disappointed when another ship would park beside us (at leat 3-4 times and apparently this is normal) causing us to not be able to use our balcony we paid for. There were times at night or during the day we just wanted to sit on the balcony and it was 1 foot away from other ship's cabin window. So we didn't do it. Otherwise the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

First River Cruise but not the last

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Mani

User Avatar
DHamm
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our Rhine excursion on the Viking Mani was exceptional. We have taken about 15 ocean cruises and had wanted to try a river cruise for some time. We loved every minute. The service was incomparable, and the food was far and away the best we have ever had on any cruise. Viking has every detail covered and all you have to do is have a great time. The cabins are pretty standard; you can see ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Viking is the way to river cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Mani

User Avatar
Travelgatorz
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Viking has really taken river cruising to another level. They have thought of every detail to make your experience the best ever. The included tours were extensive and the guides were very knowledgeable. The captain and crew were helpful, extremely efficient and fun. The chef was hilarious and the food amazing. We chose the regional specialties which were outstanding. The service, ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

