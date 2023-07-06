Light wood cabinetry, fluffy white duvets, faux suede headboards (with built-in reading lights), gray and tan accents, and modern Norse art create a light, airy and comfortable sleeping environment. Two small bedside tables surround a queen-sized bed, which can be reconfigured into two twin beds. All cabins have electronic safes and minifridges, which each have a spot to accommodate a large bottle of water. Fresh fruit, such as apples, peaches and plums, are replenished every day, as is bottled water.

Bathrooms are snug but functional. The tiny showers are strangely angled, with the area under the showerhead wider than the area nearest the glass door. Bathrooms also feature rounded sinks, mirrors and heated floors. (Temperatures can be adjusted with the turn of a knob.) Viking uses low-flush toilets, which means sometimes it requires a second flush, and occasionally, toilets don't flush at all at first. Don't panic: Waiting a few minutes usually does the trick.

For cabins in all categories, L'Occitane toiletries in small bottles come standard, and they're replenished often. Bathrobes and slippers are available on request. Ice buckets are provided in each cabin, and passengers can fill the buckets from icemakers in the hallways on each deck. Great care went into cabin lighting, which includes dimmers, bedside controls and mirrored vanities -- all much appreciated by passengers. There are two American (110 volt) and two European (220 volt) outlets in addition to one European outlet devoted to charging the QuietVox headsets.

All cabins feature 40-inch flat-screen TVs, with channels including CNN, BBC, CNBC and an American sports channel. TVs are interactive and offer a variety of complimentary movies on demand, as well as all seasons of PBS hit "Downton Abbey," a perk of Viking's partnership with the network. Passengers can also watch ship feeds, from the bow or the lounge, from their TVs.

Thirty-nine cabins (205 square feet) on the second and third decks have real balconies, which offer privacy and great views of the scenery. Balconies are narrow, but they're still comfortable enough for two people. Each includes two straight-backed mesh chairs (with detachable pillows for back support) and a small wooden table. In the river cruising world, where "French balconies" (essentially sliding glass doors that open without an actual balcony) are standard, real verandahs are a treat. Still, the line does offer 22 French balcony cabins (135 square feet) on decks 2 and 3. Additionally, 25 outside cabins (150 square feet), all on the first deck, feature high, rectangular portholes.

Seven Veranda Suites (275 square feet) are located on the third deck. Each features a separate living room that includes a sofa, desk/vanity, plush chair and extra storage in the form of a narrow dresser. Each Veranda Suite has two flat-screen TVs (a large one in the living area and a smaller one in the bedroom), a French balcony in the bedroom and a full balcony off the living area.

The top two Explorer Suites (445 square feet) on the third deck are located at the boat's aft. Each features a living room with a wraparound balcony large enough to host another couple and a bedroom with a French balcony. There are no additional perks for suite passengers.

The ship does not have wheelchair-accessible or solo cabins.