Entertainment & Activities

As with virtually every river cruise, the destination provides the entertainment, with excursions in port keeping everyone busy. With a Viking cruise, at least one excursion is included in every port, with optional excursions often available in spots where ships spend extended time. Included options tend to be of the bus-and-sightseeing variety, with visits to historic villages, churches and castles.

Viking-vetted local guides, who know the history of the area exceptionally well and speak English fluently, lead the tours. For these excursions, guides speak into QuietVox transmitters, and passengers listen in via earpieces connected to provided receivers. This system allows passengers to move at their own pace without missing out on what the guides have to say. Guides move at a good clip, but passengers on our cruise seemed to keep up just fine. For passengers who have mobility issues or those who just want a slower experience, a "leisurely paced" option often is available. These tours require less walking but still hit the highlights. Anyone interested in the slower group need to sign up for it the night before. Most passengers go on these excursions, but Viking splits the groups into more manageable sizes of around 30 to 40 people.

Optional tours, which are priced a la carte (generally between 30 and 60 euros), are a bit more interactive. Passengers might partake in a wine-tasting tour in Strasbourg or a pub crawl through Cologne's famous Brauhauses. Groups are much smaller -- more in the range of 20 to 40 people split into small groups -- and these excursions feels less like tours and more like visits with locals. Viking invests significant time into researching and selecting its tours, and it's really evident with its optional selections.

Nearly all of the onboard entertainment on Viking Mani takes place in the lounge, adjacent to the Aquavit Terrace, where there's a baby grand piano and a pianist who plays a variety of oldies and modern favorites at lunchtime, during the pre-dinner cocktail hour and after dinner for some dancing. The lounge has a large bar and enough seating to accommodate all the passengers on a sailing. Plush chairs and couches are arranged around small tables, making conversation with others easy (and necessary).

During the day, lectures cover topics like the European Union or Dutch culture. These usually are very good and well attended. Chefs hold cooking demonstrations a couple of times during the cruise, while bartenders show passengers how to make traditional regional drinks. The line also brings local artists and musicians onboard. On our cruise, a German glassblower gave a demonstration (and sold his wares), and a violinist and pianist provided a classical music concert, which passengers really enjoyed. One night, we also had a wild "music quiz" that got the competitive fires burning.

The entertainment options onboard are smartly planned, so they generally don't interfere with port visits and meals. Still, the ship is pretty quiet by 11 p.m.