Viking Mandalay Review

Viking Mandalay is one of two ships in the Viking fleet that were built in 2014 specifically to travel the Mekong and Irrawaddy Rivers in Southeast Asia.

Typically for the region, the ship is small and accommodates 60 passengers in the colonial style that's traditional for river ships in Southeast Asia. All cabins have a private bathroom with a shower, hair dryer and air conditioning. The size of the staterooms is 168 sq. ft., and all have river views. There is also a sun deck atop the ship that provides 360-degree views over the river and surrounding countryside.

Dining offerings in the onboard restaurant include continental breakfast, a soup and sandwich bar for lunch, and a gourmet menu with regional specialities for dinner.

For entertainment, there are onboard lectures about the local history of Thailand, Myanmar and Burma, including language lessons to teach passengers basic phrases.

About

Passengers: 60
Crew: 28
Passenger to Crew: 2.14:1
Launched: 2014

Viking Mandalay Cruiser Reviews

Nothing beats champagne served on a lake in a rowboat!

The food on the Mandalay was fine but not quire as good as on othet Viking cruises, probably due to limited availability of ingredients in a very, very poor country.Read More
Jean-Marie Bergman

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

A Not to be Missed Experience

Based on this trip, I will be taking another Viking cruise in Asia. This trip is gone, but if it ever comes back, grab it.,Read More
WDM

6-10 Cruises

Age 90s

Fabulous-too bad there are no more planned

We are so glad we went but disappointed to learn that Viking has withdrawn from Myanmar and this trip is no longer available.Read More
walwynmartin

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

Fascinating destination, talented guides, amazing ship, crew, and food

Wish Viking went to our other bucket list destinations of the Amazon and Galapagos.Read More
TravelingTarheel

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

