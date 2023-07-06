Typically for the region, the ship is small and accommodates 60 passengers in the colonial style that's traditional for river ships in Southeast Asia. All cabins have a private bathroom with a shower, hair dryer and air conditioning. The size of the staterooms is 168 sq. ft., and all have river views. There is also a sun deck atop the ship that provides 360-degree views over the river and surrounding countryside.

Dining offerings in the onboard restaurant include continental breakfast, a soup and sandwich bar for lunch, and a gourmet menu with regional specialities for dinner.

For entertainment, there are onboard lectures about the local history of Thailand, Myanmar and Burma, including language lessons to teach passengers basic phrases.