Viking Mandalay is one of two ships in the Viking fleet that were built in 2014 specifically to travel the Mekong and Irrawaddy Rivers in Southeast Asia.
Typically for the region, the ship is small and accommodates 60 passengers in the colonial style that's traditional for river ships in Southeast Asia. All cabins have a private bathroom with a shower, hair dryer and air conditioning. The size of the staterooms is 168 sq. ft., and all have river views. There is also a sun deck atop the ship that provides 360-degree views over the river and surrounding countryside.
Dining offerings in the onboard restaurant include continental breakfast, a soup and sandwich bar for lunch, and a gourmet menu with regional specialities for dinner.
For entertainment, there are onboard lectures about the local history of Thailand, Myanmar and Burma, including language lessons to teach passengers basic phrases.
Nothing beats champagne served on a lake in a rowboat!
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 80s
A Not to be Missed Experience
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 90s
Fabulous-too bad there are no more planned
10+ Cruises
•
Age 80s
Fascinating destination, talented guides, amazing ship, crew, and food
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 60s