"Extra days on the front end also help make sure you get to your cruise on time (aka if delays) and give you a couple of jet lag recovery days before the cruise.We stayed 5 extra nights in the old part of Amsterdam and had a wonderful time exploring on our own...."Read More
Airport handling - we did book our flights through Viking and that made it so easy for arrival in Bucharest and transporting us to our hotel. Courteous drivers and a chance to meet a few others that would be on the cruise with us.
Pre-Cruise Transylvania Excursion - Highly recommend this experience. We enjoyed the drive through the countryside of Romania. the two castles and our tour guide ...
Even though the river was past flood stage, viking managed to work around the problems presented by the river flooding. For the inconveniences faces, through no fault to viking, they made good with refunds and future cruise vouchers. The shore excursions were great as usual for Viking with history content and cultural enrichment. The ship was very clean and the food was outstanding as is ...
We have been on many cruises basic to Luxury. The best way I can describe our Danube cruise with. Viking is minimalist. Everything is the very least they can possibly provide.
Safety - 3/4 of the cruise passengers came down with Covid at some point in the cruise. Some guests had to depart the cruise for Eastern Europe hospitals. Most of the guests were in their 80’s and I hope this cruise ...
This was my 8th Viking River cruise so I am a loyal customer. The ship was lovely. We were upgraded from a 1 st floor window room to a French balcony. The food was good and plentiful but not exceptional. The wines were all German. It would have been nice to try some local wines. We did purchase one and bring on board once. The dining staff service was uneven. (Sometimes slow, sometimes fine. We ...
The itinerary was wonderful (and the weather was nearly perfect). The crew and staff were all just amazing: helpful, fun, efficient, considerate...all the things one could hope for with a crew! The only downside was misinformation about where the boat would be docked, which led to an hour and a half of traipsing up and down the docks in the rain in Budapest. But all was terrific once we were on ...
This was our 1st river cruise after 5 Mediterranean cruises with Oceana. Very different experience and it all depends on what you are looking for. Age of group 60-80. No gym, casino. Limited activities. Great for those who get seasick. Beautiful views. Free daily tours overall very good. Arrangements made for those with limited mobility. Rooms small as expected, very well laid out Great beds. ...
We loved the cruise. Great trip, food, excursions, services, the top deck viewing/walking area and cabins were exceptional. Unfortunately, almost everyone got a mild case of Covid.
Regarding the flight arrangements, I was disappointed that my airport - PHL - was not used for a direct flight to Europe. There are direct flights from PHL to Amsterdam which would have saved us 2 1/2 hrs. Going ...
Learned a lot of history from the lectures. The excursions were fantastic. The service was beyond amazing the people working this cruise made it absolutely one of the most fun and lively vacations ever! So enjoyable from the service perspective; kudos to the program director and the bar chief, the maitre d', the guest services people and housekeeping and service staff, everyone worked really hard ...
European Sojourn: 22 days from Bucharest to Amsterdam. July - August 2023
My wife and I have enjoyed almost a dozen ocean cruises including two very favorable cruises on Viking. This was our first river cruise, and we had heard so many favorable things about it. We have traveled extensively throughout Europe and hoped this would add favorably to our great experiences.
Unfortunately, a ...
This was our first Viking cruise...and in fact our first cruise of any type. We're experienced travelers but generally go our own way. We chose this cruise to see a part of the world we hadn't visited, and to celebrate our 39th anniversary. Pluses: our room was comfortable (we knew it would be small, no problem); the Viking crew seemed to be appropriately committed to our comfort and ...