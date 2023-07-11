Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Lofn

The itinerary was wonderful (and the weather was nearly perfect). The crew and staff were all just amazing: helpful, fun, efficient, considerate...all the things one could hope for with a crew! The only downside was misinformation about where the boat would be docked, which led to an hour and a half of traipsing up and down the docks in the rain in Budapest. But all was terrific once we were on ...