Viking Longship public rooms include a lively lounge-bar with floor to ceiling windows, where passengers can meet for complimentary tea or coffee during the day as they watch the countryside float by, or for pre-dinner drinks and post-dinner entertainment. The stand-out feature of every Longship lounge, though, is the Aquavit Terrace. This is an outdoor seating area in the bow enclosed with retractable floor-to-ceiling glass doors that can be completely opened to bring the outside inside during good weather. The Sun Deck on the top of each Longship has plenty of deckchairs and tables, and in good weather there is the chance to eat outside. There are sometimes barbecues served next to the herb garden.

The cabins range from Standard Staterooms below the waterline with small windows, to French Balcony Staterooms, Veranda Staterooms – which have outside verandas with a small table and chairs – and two types of suite. The seven two-room Veranda Suites have a veranda and French balcony while the two Explorer Suites are the largest on river ships. These are at the back of the ship with a private wraparound veranda plus a French balcony in the bedroom area. All cabins are soothingly smokey brown and cream neutral with lots of stripped blond wood.

Food onboard Viking Longships is plentiful and excellent, served with complimentary wine, beer or soft drinks at lunch and dinner. Menus often reflect the regional specialities of the countries being visited, although steak, chicken and salmon are always available. There is waiter service in the main dining room in the evening, with huge buffets for breakfast and lunch. Casual dining is also available on the Aquavit Terrace, but passengers can also take food up to the Sun Deck. Most evening entertainment features local musicians, sometimes dancers and expert lectures on the area’s history and culture.

Viking is an adults-only line; passengers must be 18 to sail.