Viking Lofn Review

As a Viking "Longship," Viking Lofn has a contemporary, Scandinavian-design feel, with lots of natural light, stripped wood and neutral but sophisticated interiors. It carries 190 passengers in 95 staterooms and uses energy-efficient hybrid engines that are not only ‘green’ but create a quieter, smoother ride.

Viking Longship public rooms include a lively lounge-bar with floor to ceiling windows, where passengers can meet for complimentary tea or coffee during the day as they watch the countryside float by, or for pre-dinner drinks and post-dinner entertainment. The stand-out feature of every Longship lounge, though, is the Aquavit Terrace. This is an outdoor seating area in the bow enclosed with retractable floor-to-ceiling glass doors that can be completely opened to bring the outside inside during good weather. The Sun Deck on the top of each Longship has plenty of deckchairs and tables, and in good weather there is the chance to eat outside. There are sometimes barbecues served next to the herb garden.

The cabins range from Standard Staterooms below the waterline with small windows, to French Balcony Staterooms, Veranda Staterooms – which have outside verandas with a small table and chairs – and two types of suite. The seven two-room Veranda Suites have a veranda and French balcony while the two Explorer Suites are the largest on river ships. These are at the back of the ship with a private wraparound veranda plus a French balcony in the bedroom area. All cabins are soothingly smokey brown and cream neutral with lots of stripped blond wood.

Food onboard Viking Longships is plentiful and excellent, served with complimentary wine, beer or soft drinks at lunch and dinner. Menus often reflect the regional specialities of the countries being visited, although steak, chicken and salmon are always available. There is waiter service in the main dining room in the evening, with huge buffets for breakfast and lunch. Casual dining is also available on the Aquavit Terrace, but passengers can also take food up to the Sun Deck. Most evening entertainment features local musicians, sometimes dancers and expert lectures on the area’s history and culture.

Viking is an adults-only line; passengers must be 18 to sail.

About

Passengers: 190
Crew: 50
Passenger to Crew: 3.8:1
Launched: 2015
Shore Excursions: 57

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Budapest, Amsterdam, Passau

Where does Viking Lofn sail from?

Viking Lofn departs from Budapest, Amsterdam, and Passau

Where does Viking Lofn sail to?

Viking Lofn cruises to Budapest, Vienna, Passau, Regensburg, Nuremberg, Bamberg, Wurzburg, Koblenz, Cologne, Amsterdam, Miltenberg, Bucharest, Veliko Tarnovo, Bratislava, Durnstein (Krems), and Linz (Salzburg)

How much does it cost to go on Viking Lofn?

Cruises on Viking Lofn start from $2,299 per person.

Is Viking Lofn a good ship to cruise on?

Viking Lofn won 1 award over the years.
Viking Lofn Cruiser Reviews

Wonderful River Cruise Through Europe!

This was our first river cruise, and first cruise with Viking. Overall we thoroughly enjoyed the Viking Lofn experience. The crew were superb and really aimed to please.Read More
BVI sail

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Changing ships and bussing

The dining service was better on the Lofn. The servers on the Lif were courteous, but it seemed they were understaffed. We frequently had to ask for water refills and drinks.Read More
ChuckandCindy

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Great Cruise!!

Fortunately, Lofn had few cases! However, the same was not true for the Herja which had many cases (my wife included).Read More
Jimgolf96

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Rhine Getaway

The service and food on Viking is like no other and we are now spoiled and cannot wait to travel with Viking again.Read More
Snerk32

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

