4.5
Very Good
146 reviews
Exceeded our expectations!
TWCVA

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

1-10 of 146 Viking Lif Cruise Reviews

our first and our last with Viking

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Lif

User Avatar
roamgeorgia
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

breakfast buffet was impressive; enjoyed coffee bar available all day; lunch and dinner was mediocre and service in the dining room was hit and miss. ex: we requested hamburger without cheese--came with cheese. The next day we VERY SPECIFICALLY requested no cheese and order was wrong again. Couldn't get other requests filled such as coffee with our desserts. entertainment was very ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Sojourn - Just OK

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Lif

User Avatar
StL TV
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The rooms are very small and 23 days of maneuvering around a king size bed that takes up 95% of the floor space got old. A couple of the stops were some very small towns. Would rather spend more time in Vienna, Budapest, & Bucharest, and avoid the smaller towns. The food on the boat is very good, however, it also gets old after 69 meals at one restaurant. Best to plan some meals outside of ...
Sail Date: September 2024

Great trip, only a couple of annoyances.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Lif

User Avatar
MarkAmos
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Great staff - attentive and friendly. The housekeeping folks were very thorough and quick. The food was great - we ate on deck in the front of the ship most days - tending to stay away from crowds (lot of coughing going on...) We enjoyed most of the daily excursions - except for the ones with extended motor coach rides to and from. The busses were often crowded and since we were really there for ...
Sail Date: August 2024

Socially Intimate educational cruise.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Lif

User Avatar
Tx KC
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Small ship cruise, socially intimate, with an excellent educational component. Cabins are smaller than ocean ships, do to size limits imposed the ship size. They are comfortable and more than adequate. Food on board is locally sourced with regional specialties and considerable variety to please most palates, with great accommodations for special diet needs. As on most cruises, there is more ...
Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

First Viking Cruise Delights

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Lif

User Avatar
TravelingGrammy71
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

First time Viking cruiser, it was amazing! Viking took care of us from when we got off the plane in Budapest until we got on the plane in Bucharest. First class service always and the staff was exceptional. Almost everyone knew our names after a day or two. We really enjoyed the mix of included and optional tours. All of the local guides were so friendly and knowledgeable. The scenery was ...
Sail Date: March 2024

Viking was great with one exception

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Lif

User Avatar
Zman3333
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I cannot say enough good things about our cruise with Viking. The staff provided the best possible hospitality. The food was amazing. Everything was always clean and we were kept well informed on a daily basis. The guides for our show excursions were friendly, accommodating and knowledgeable. So, why did I rate the cruise at only 4 of 5 stars? Our add-on time in Vienna was darkened by ...
Sail Date: March 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Viking River Cruise to Eastern Europe

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Lif

User Avatar
Muffincruiser
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Excellent crew they give 5 star service. The shore excursions are very informative and in depth for each port. This was my first Viking cruise. The food was outstanding. Our room was very nice and comfortable eventhough we chose the lowest cabin is eas spacious enough the shower was much bigger than on a Princess cruise I went on. The average age of the passengers were mostly older than me but it ...
Sail Date: March 2024

Exceeded our expectations!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Lif

User Avatar
TWCVA
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We had heard from several friends about how good this cruse is. So, we went in with high expectations. We have to say that Viking exceeded even those expectations. They covered the entire trip details from start to finish. Our flight from Washington D.C. arrived in Frankfurt at 5:20 am local time. To our pleasant surprise, there were three Viking personnel waiting for us (about a dozen of us total ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Wonderful experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Lif

User Avatar
njtravelcritic
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had scheduled this cruise many years ago and postponed it twice. Once for family and once for covid. We chose this cruise based on friends/travel companion recommendations. The cruise was very good and we enjoyed ourselves very much. It met and exceeded our expectations. Our first river cruise and as expected it was very different from the ocean ones. We are happy we booked a veranda suite ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Interesting destinations, good value

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Lif

User Avatar
John2345
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We've been considering a European river cruise for a long time. We decided on the Viking European Sojourn because if we're going to have to fly transatlantic we would like to spend a while there before we head back. Viking has obviously put a lot of thought into how to make river cruising as good for the traveler as they can for a reasonable price. I have read that in pre-industrial times most ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

