Parliament Building in Budapest
Photo Credit: lynnie1107
View in Budapest
Photo Credit: lynnie1107
Bathroom-this is how the towels look AFTER they cleaned the room. Not nice
Photo Credit: Pampeiffer
Cruising into Budapest at night
Photo Credit: BklynBrown
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
138 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

1-10 of 138 Viking Legend Cruise Reviews

Another disappointed customer

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Legend

User Avatar
Jaynea
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I am reading the review written by Disappointed in April 2019 and it could have been written by us ! Such a tired old boat , it's like an old peoples home . We have been on 2 previous wonderful Viking cruises which were wonderful so decided to book this one . So disappointed we may not do another. The ship including cabins are from the dark ages and really let Viking down . To emphasise this we ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Beautiful cruise!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Legend

User Avatar
lynnie1107
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the tour down the Danube. Our first river cruiswe and we were thrilled. We met wonderful people and the staff was amazing. Very friendly and helpful. The food was delicious. The cruise itself was so fun and picturesque. We really enjoyed the tours and learned so much about the history and culture of the cities and tours. We started 2 days ahead in Prague and then went to ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Legendary!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Legend

User Avatar
Cathryn Hardman
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Enjoyed every aspect of our Rhine cruise last year and was keen to experience The Danube. I wouldn’t have chosen another company as all aspects of our previous cruising experience were excellent. We wee not disappointed this year! The customer care Viking offers is second to none. Everything ran smoothly from the time we booked until the time our cruise ended. All the crew are pleasant and ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Strauss and Mozart concert

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Legend

User Avatar
Bill and Liz Burton
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We have wanted to try a river cruise for some time and we also wanted to experience a Strauss concert. This cruise satisfied both needs. The off boat tours were all amazing, very well organised and the local guides were exceptional. The lady who was Program Director was very good she was very friendly and helpful, nothing was too much trouble. The quality of the food and service was extremely ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Friendly Relaxing Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Legend

User Avatar
davehcruises
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our first river cruise was delightful. The relaxed atmosphere and friendly helpful staff made it enjoyable. The food was enjoyable with the menu reflecting the countries that we were passing through as well as offering other choices plus a standard menu. The evening meals were normally at 7.00p.m. with one sitting and plenty of time to chat over the provided glass of wine. Dress was smart casual ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Enjoyed all the opportunities to tour various river towns on the Danube.

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Legend

User Avatar
MtLamborn
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We had no previous experiences on a Cruise or River Boat Cruises. This was our anniversary. We planned a great deal before venturing out. The Cruise line surprised us by noting that our cabin was upgraded to a suite. We enjoyed the accommodations, were excellent. Ship was very well kept and clean with a very friendly staff. Our house keeper was always available to us and look to please ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

Don’t go on this boat

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Legend

User Avatar
Lkeller
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The food and cleaning departments were super but the cruise directors were just horrible. 10 people were left behind in Vienna when a tour guide decided to leave 15 minutes early, guide and cruise directors didnt care at all. Entertainment on the ship was hideous music was a man playing a key board of songs from the 1960s and playing them badly. There were never enough seats in the lounge for ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate you sharing your experience, Lkeller, and are happy to hear your stateroom steward and waitstaff worked hard to ensure your comfort on board. However, it is disappointing to...

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Disappointed.

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Legend

User Avatar
Pampeiffer
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have been on several Viking River cruises before. Sadly-the Legend is an old, tired, leased ship and is nothing like the Viking owned ships. No aquavit lounge for starters, so no great place to sit outside. No outdoor balcony in our suite-which was really expensive. There’s no service on the rooftop-which is the only outdoor seating. And then there’s the food. The dinners are just not ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate your comments, Pampeiffer, and are very pleased that the Viking Legend crew and local guides you encountered were knowledgeable and attentive. It is disappointing to learn that...

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Wonderful cuisine in the dining room and excellent guided tours ashore.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Legend

User Avatar
DrDinoP
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We loved the historical sites experienced in the wonderful free and optional tours of the itinerary selected by the designers of the cruise. Our selection of the excursions available provided excellent activities for us commensurate with our age (elderly) and physical capabilities. The size of the optional groups (and even of the entire group aboard ship) was small and not uncomfortably ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

The Meeting of History and Enjoyment

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Legend

User Avatar
DSD
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed on both Viking River and Viking Ocean ships, which we have enjoyed a great deal. When we saw the itinerary for this trip we decided to go. We are very glad that we did, because we had the most wonderful time. The ports of call were all amazing. We saw and learned a great deal at each stop. All the tour guides were excellent and we especially found the tour guide for the ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

