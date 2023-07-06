The big difference comes in the windows. Cabins on the Main Deck have half windows above the waterline that some will have to stand on tippy toe to see out of. Cabins on the Middle and Upper decks come with wonderful French balconies – floor-to-ceiling glass doors that easily slide open so you can take in the views and breathe in fresh air (there is no lip to actually stand outside but there is a railing).

The ship also has five cabins specifically designed for single travelers – one on Main Deck, two on Middle and two on Upper. These are smaller, at 134 square feet and have foam beds – that double as sofas with bolsters during the day. They're not quite as comfortable as the hotel-like beds in the other cabins. Those on the upper two decks have the French balconies.

Legend also boasts the two largest suites on a river ship, both on the Upper Deck and both measuring 310 square feet. Each has a little foyer, a desk area and a living room with couch and cushioned chairs and dining room-style table, as well as a double-size French balcony. There are flatscreen TVs in both the bedroom and living room. The bathroom has a glassed-in shower, real bathtub (those in the suites are the only ones on the ship) and double sink, and there's a big walk-in closet.

When choosing a cabin there are a few things to consider: The ship has metal stairway doors in the middle and aft that tend to slam (my cabin was next to a stairway and I could very much hear people coming and going). Some passengers on the Main Deck complained they could hear rushing water at night as the ship passed through locks. And on the Upper Deck, despite padding on the sundeck, you may occasionally hear people above. For my money, the best bet is a cabin on the Middle Deck, away from the stairs. One double cabin near the reception area is designated for the physically disabled, with doors large enough for a wheelchair.

All cabins come in a contemporary tan color scheme with amenities including a refrigerator, safe, telephone (calling the U.S. is $8 to $10 per minute), real hairdryer, and flatscreen TV. Singles and doubles both have decent storage space including drawers and closets with real wooden hangers. A vanity/desk has good lighting and plenty of space for plugs (one for American, two for European, which you can use if you bring an adapter). There are also cushy chairs and side tables. Everyone gets a large bottle of water for free.

Bathrooms have decent mirrored cabinets and larger than normal showers with curtains – with a good lip so that they don't flood -- adjustable showerheads. Amenities include a bar of soap, shampoo (but no conditioner), a shoe polish brush, a mending kit and hand lotion. There's also a liquid soap dispenser in the shower.

You'll find slippers waiting in the closet, but if you want a bathrobe you need to request one. Beds are made up with European-style duvets without a top sheet, but again, you can request a top sheet if you like. There are individual cabin temperature controls and you can also control whether or not you hear announcements in the cabin.

You'll find self-service ice machines on Deck 3 aft and Deck 2 forward. Laundry onboard is send-out only – cost is 4 euros ($5.95) to have a shirt laundered and pressed. A newsletter is delivered to cabins daily highlighting activities, meal times and tour departure times.