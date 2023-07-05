Phil on the Aquayit Terrace at Sunset
Evening in Rotterdam
Sharon in the Kvasir Wheelhouse
Dinner on Aquavit Terrace
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
218 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Tranquility Defined
"This cruise fit nicely into our schedule and offered us a link to friends we would visit in Capri following the end of the cruise.The knowledgeable staff provided us with suggestions for amazing attractions to visit that were off the beaten path in Amsterdam that we would otherwise have never known existed...."Read More
MICkEY123049 avatar

MICkEY123049

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

1-10 of 218 Viking Kvasir Cruise Reviews

Gotta go!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Kvasir

User Avatar
Cherub123
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

From the time we got on our ship at noon the first day till leaving the ship, the cruise line thought of your every need! Luggage was brought to our room. Light lunch was being serviecd. Our room was good size with balcony, water pressure was amazing the whole time. The guy who took care of our room (fresh water, made our beds etc) was fantasitc. He got a nice tip. The food was excellent! ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

First riverboat cruise in The Netherlands

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Kvasir

User Avatar
SL7279
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Very nice staff; food was good but not excellent; the fact that one excursion in each port was included in the cost of the trip was a nice perk. The two paid excursions that we took were both excellent. The two pre trip days that we took (as part of the package) in Amsterdam were good. The hotel was above average but the best part was that it was located in a central part of the city very close to ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

A rewarding introduction to The Netherlands

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Kvasir

User Avatar
Indyded
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our "Holland and Belgium" cruise on Viking Kvasir was our first river cruise since the rough Covid times. It once again (this was our fifth Viking trip) showed the intrinsic quality of Viking ships, itineraries, care for passengers and excursions. It also hinted at some cost-cutting that has been exercised since the lean times of Covid. The Kvasir is a standard European Viking longship that ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Amazing Service, sites and ship

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Kvasir

User Avatar
FlaBabs
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Had a 5 star experience on our first transatlantic vacation aboard Viking River cruise. The ship was well maintained, beautiful in every room and quiet for good nights rest so we could take adventures every day. Every stop had free walking tours by LOCALs -who really knew their towns, had such pride in their stories and were informative and funny. Once we got acclimated - we were free to venture ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Excellent experience!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Kvasir

User Avatar
Lets go!
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were traveling with another couple who were new to Viking. This was our second Viking trip. We all had a fabulous experience on this cruise! The people made all the difference. The entire staff…everyone we encountered was genuinely friendly and were dedicated to taking care of us. The other cruisers were fun too. We made many new friends. The food was excellent! Of course we enjoyed ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

Experience of a Lifetime

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Kvasir

User Avatar
Best Owl
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our first cruise ever with any company, so we weren't sure what to expect. From the moment a Viking rep corraled us at the airport in Brussels, it was a first-class experience. The common areas on the ship were opulent, the stateroom was surprisingly cofortable -- though the shower was abit tight for my 6-foot-tall boyfriend and the bed was rather hard. I suggest opting for the bacony ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

The cruise provided the essentials.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Kvasir

User Avatar
MS cruising 2023
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We had traveled with Viking previously and were impressed by the all inclusiveness and the on board hospitality. This, being the ships last cruise of the year, seemed to have run on a budget. We bought the Silver Spirits beverage package which boasts premium alcohols, but almost everything I asked for was out from the very beginning of the cruise, and not replenished during. There was plenty of ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Viking Belgium and Holland Fun Sail

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Kvasir

User Avatar
Zoomer1722
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I study history and have wanted to go to Belgium and the Netherlands to see the culture, architecture and art. We have tried a few cruise lines but like Viking the best. The cruise meet are high expectations for Viking. The tour guides were all excellent and fun. The cruise director Chantel was the best. She was full of enthusiasm and fun. She was very interactive with the cruisers. She made the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Fantastic cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Kvasir

User Avatar
engrgolfer
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The crew on the ship were very very attentive and helpful in all regards. The wait staff in the restaurant were among the best I have ever seen or experienced. The room attendant's were thorough and friendly. I particularly enjoyed the program director for his port talks and arranging all of the tours. We went on this cruise because Belgium and the Netherlands were two places in Europe that I'd ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Tranquility Defined

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Kvasir

User Avatar
MICkEY123049
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This cruise fit nicely into our schedule and offered us a link to friends we would visit in Capri following the end of the cruise. We were delighted by the variety of events - lectures, excursions, tours - offered as well as the first-class service aboard the Kvasir. The cuisine was excellent as was the dining service. The knowledgeable staff provided us with suggestions for amazing attractions to ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

