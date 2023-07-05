"This cruise fit nicely into our schedule and offered us a link to friends we would visit in Capri following the end of the cruise.The knowledgeable staff provided us with suggestions for amazing attractions to visit that were off the beaten path in Amsterdam that we would otherwise have never known existed...."Read More
From the time we got on our ship at noon the first day till leaving the ship, the cruise line thought of your every need! Luggage was brought to our room. Light lunch was being serviecd. Our room was good size with balcony, water pressure was amazing the whole time. The guy who took care of our room (fresh water, made our beds etc) was fantasitc. He got a nice tip. The food was excellent! ...
Very nice staff; food was good but not excellent; the fact that one excursion in each port was included in the cost of the trip was a nice perk. The two paid excursions that we took were both excellent. The two pre trip days that we took (as part of the package) in Amsterdam were good. The hotel was above average but the best part was that it was located in a central part of the city very close to ...
Our "Holland and Belgium" cruise on Viking Kvasir was our first river cruise since the rough Covid times. It once again (this was our fifth Viking trip) showed the intrinsic quality of Viking ships, itineraries, care for passengers and excursions. It also hinted at some cost-cutting that has been exercised since the lean times of Covid.
The Kvasir is a standard European Viking longship
Had a 5 star experience on our first transatlantic vacation aboard Viking River cruise. The ship was well maintained, beautiful in every room and quiet for good nights rest so we could take adventures every day. Every stop had free walking tours by LOCALs -who really knew their towns, had such pride in their stories and were informative and funny. Once we got acclimated - we were free to venture ...
We were traveling with another couple who were new to Viking. This was our second Viking trip. We all had a fabulous experience on this cruise! The people made all the difference. The entire staff…everyone we encountered was genuinely friendly and were dedicated to taking care of us. The other cruisers were fun too. We made many new friends. The food was excellent! Of course we enjoyed ...
This was our first cruise ever with any company, so we weren't sure what to expect. From the moment a Viking rep corraled us at the airport in Brussels, it was a first-class experience. The common areas on the ship were opulent, the stateroom was surprisingly cofortable -- though the shower was abit tight for my 6-foot-tall boyfriend and the bed was rather hard. I suggest opting for the bacony ...
We had traveled with Viking previously and were impressed by the all inclusiveness and the on board hospitality. This, being the ships last cruise of the year, seemed to have run on a budget. We bought the Silver Spirits beverage package which boasts premium alcohols, but almost everything I asked for was out from the very beginning of the cruise, and not replenished during. There was plenty of ...
I study history and have wanted to go to Belgium and the Netherlands to see the culture, architecture and art. We have tried a few cruise lines but like Viking the best. The cruise meet are high expectations for Viking. The tour guides were all excellent and fun. The cruise director Chantel was the best. She was full of enthusiasm and fun. She was very interactive with the cruisers. She made the ...
The crew on the ship were very very attentive and helpful in all regards. The wait staff in the restaurant were among the best I have ever seen or experienced. The room attendant's were thorough and friendly. I particularly enjoyed the program director for his port talks and arranging all of the tours. We went on this cruise because Belgium and the Netherlands were two places in Europe that I'd ...
