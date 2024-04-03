As always, Viking delivered a stellar experience! My daughter and I had been in Paris and on the Seine before, but Viking gave us even more on this trip, including adding an excursion to a Christmas Eve service after several guests (including us) had asked for help. Customer service is something Viking is known for, and we were not disappointed on this trip! The onboard entertainment was not ...
Every detail was taken care of. Very organized and extremely courteous! Lots of on board entertainment as well as excursions. The only issue was finding the proper channel on the tv for in-house updates. We had to search for it and finally I went to the desk and asked. Also, the hot chocolate button on the coffee machines was broken on both the machines for almost the entire voyage. The ...
This was our fourth Viking River Cruise, and we loved every minute of it, so much so that when friends asked for highlights, we could only say how difficult it is to choose. In Paris, which was bustling two weeks before the Olympics, we loved the Taste of Paris excursion, which took us via the Metro (Thereby avoiding Olympics traffic! Brilliant!) to an area of Paris where we sampled macarons and ...
We had an amazing time on board the Viking Kari on the Heart of Normandy cruise. From the pick up at the airport to the disembarkation at the Paris airport everything was taken care of. The food, the cabin, the wait staff, the excursions were all top notch. I have been on a lot of cruises and this was the best one so far. We had so much fun that we bought $100 vouchers that gave us $200 credit on ...
My husband and I did the 7 night Heart of Normandy river cruise. We also did the 3 day extension in Paris before getting on our boat. I can't say enough about our trip and about the service you get from Viking. From the moment we landed at the airport until the moment we got on the plane to leave Viking was there or available to help us with absolutely anything we needed.
The included ...
This was our first Viking River Cruise and we enjoyed every aspect of it. The included tours, as well as optional ones, were excellent. The tour guides were top-notch, knowledgeable and likeable. Viking employees took care of us from the moment we collected our luggage to drive to the ship, to the very end handling everything at the airport to return home. Food on the ship was excellent and ...
Our first cruise and it was beyond our expectations. Service from Viking from home to home again was attentive to the last detail. The ship was just the right size, the food and drink were both magnificent, the crew was friendly and helpful (as well as personable), and the excursions were delightful. They did a special thing for us at Normandy Beach American cemetery, holding a solemn memorial ...
We thoroughly enjoyed our cruise on the Kari. The staff were all friendly and made every effort to please. The food and wine were great and there was plenty of it. An extensive breakfast buffet was available daily, or we could order from the menu. Lunch and dinner were order from the menu and it was possible to dine outdoors at tables on the bow in good weather. Our stateroom was clean and ...
This was our first ever river cruise. The ship Kari and her staff were outstanding! All the staff were very attentive, friendly and many remembered us after the first day! The bartenders remembered our drink choices everyday. Our waiters were friendly, entertaining and attentive. The wine steward was quite knowledgeable and the wine selection was excellent. Our shore excursions were well ...
We had a wonderful time on the Paris Normandy River Cruise. The food was terrific and the service wonderful. We highly recommend Viking! They offered free excursions and we purchased several as well. The highlight of the trip was Normandy and Omaha Beach. It was very emotional and our tour guide was fantastic. Even though it was a few hours from our port, it was well worth it. This is a must-see! ...