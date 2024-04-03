Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Kari

We had an amazing time on board the Viking Kari on the Heart of Normandy cruise. From the pick up at the airport to the disembarkation at the Paris airport everything was taken care of. The food, the cabin, the wait staff, the excursions were all top notch. I have been on a lot of cruises and this was the best one so far. We had so much fun that we bought $100 vouchers that gave us $200 credit on ...