This was our first Viking River Cruise, and it was so far above our expectations. The before and after extensions, walking tours, friendliness and helpfulness of the crew, extraordinary food, and smooth sailing were wonderful. For us, the cruise was a 50th wedding anniversary trip and we looked forward to it for a year. We traveled with 3 couples - my wife's sister and brother and their spouses ...
This cruise started in Amsterdam and ended in Basel.
We are a married couple, 72 and 73, and widely travelled
Overall, we enjoyed this cruise and thought it was a good itinerary.
Viking made our flight arrangements. We flew from Washington Dulles to Amsterdam on SAS via Copenhagen. We could have taken a direct flight to Amsterdam on KLM, so I’m not sure why Viking chose the other, unless ...
We just returned from a late July 2024 Viking River Amsterdam to Basel Cruise. This was a trip that we had saved for and anticipated for some time. We have taken other European river cruises, and this Viking cruise was the worst travel experience for us. Not at all relaxing or intellectually stimulating.
We booked the Erikson Suite in the back of the boat for the cruise. First, the ...
I love river cruising. It's comfortable, food and lodging taken care of, excursions with lots of choices. With only 180, or so, guests on board, it starts to feel like we're surrounded by friends.
Now for this cruise: food was adequate to great - it varied (some fabulous fish to tough beef) but overall was good. The staff worked to make us happy and taken care of.
Being in the south of ...
Great trip and very enjoyable. Glad we were able to do all the walking tours and even some side trips on our own in the afternoons. Excellent food, service and care for the whole week. I appreciated seeing the staff helping the various ones that had some challenges getting around. The entertainment was nice and appropriate for the time we had on the boat. We were so busy touring and exploring ...
Everything from beginning to end was far above our expectations. The staff and crew are to be recognized for the excellent service they give. Without exception, they were friendly and accomodating. The ship was modern, yet cozy. Emacuately clean and comfortable. I've never had an offer to change the mattress if it wasn't right for us. Absolutely above and beyond. The tour, the included ...
We have finished our Amsterdam to Basel Rhein River Cruise with Viking River Cruises. As we set in the Europort in Basel, I would like to take a moment to thank the crew ok Viking Kara for a wonderful time. All the guides we had were top notch and very knowledgeable. The meals were very good and the meal service was great. A special shout out to our Servers Alex, Marita and Paula for your great ...
Everything on the ship was top notch. I couldn’t ask for better service or accommodations. The wait staff are all outstanding and the cleanliness and comfort were excellent. I have only two suggestions. As a vegan, there were not many options for me, although the chef and servers went out of the way to help. Second, I thought the ship provided excursions was too much walking. I know that is a ...
We had a great time! Every detail was taken care of. What was especially helpful was the direct flight and the assistance with food prep due to my spouse having a food allergy. The maitre dee always brought the menus the night before so there were no surprises. I only wish that the second leg of the journey aboard the Hermod had been equally impressive. Unfortunately, it was not. Not once did we ...
My wife and I have never been on a cruise before. In 2023 we celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary, and were looking to take a trip. When initial ideas didn't work with our timeframe, we ended up looking at other options that ended up with us finding Viking's Christmas Market cruise along the Rhine. We somewhat impulsively booked it in July of 2023. At the time it accounted for the sixth ...