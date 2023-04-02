Eastern Europe is an interesting place to visit. It’s almost an educational trip because there’s so much political and historical information to absorb. We really liked Serbia, Slovakia, Hungary and Austria. We felt the food on this river cruise wasn’t as great as on their ocean ships. There is no pool or fitness equipment. The tours were all good and the guides were great. The staff on board were ...
We selected the October 15, 2023 Viking River cruise Capitals of Eastern Europe on the Viking Kadlin based on our previous wonderful experience on the Waterways of The Tsars on the Viking Truvor. The day before we left for our Prague pre-excursion we received an email stating “As you may be aware, the Danube River is currently experiencing low water levels.” NO I was not aware of low water levels; ...
I always wanted to visit Bulgaria and Romania. I had visited Vienna and Budapest before but everywhere else was new to me. I must commend Michael, the Program Director for an outstanding job with all the intricate logistics of getting 177 people where they wanted to go and especially for dealing with the issues of a shortened cruise due to three ships aground. His historical knowledge is ...
I chose the 17 day cruise (7 countries and 5 capitals) because it gave me the opportunity to see countries I never imagined I would get to without having to takes trains and switch hotels. I did a pre trip to Prague and stayed at the Augustine which was lovely and highly recommend.
On the cruise Walter, Mateo and Valentin in the restaurant were great , fun and did a fabulous job. So did Ivana ...
Wanted to see this part of the world for the first time and to have another chance at exploring Budapest (missed out on our Viking voyage in 2017 because of one-day-late outbound flight).
Enjoyed the mix of guests on this itinerary! Made connections with several different groups of people.
Appreciate the included tours, guides, and briefings on the countries, cities, and regions, performing ...
We chose Viking's new itinerary, the Capitals of Eastern Europe, because it took us comfortably to an area of the world that we had never seen or experienced. We were not disappointed! Our pre-trip to Prague, Hungary was wonderful! Prague is a city full of friendly people and beautiful Baroque architecture that is easy for English speaking travelers to get around in because about 60% of the ...
We chose this cruise because we were celebrating our 50th Anniversary and we wanted to go on a cruise that ended in Vienna, so that we could visit our son and his family. It was quite a learning experience, as we were not familiar with eastern Europe. The first 3 ports consisted of those in Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia. All 3 countries have similar history, and were quite depressing. The toll ...
This was our third time River Cruising with Viking. And things got off to a rocky start with an estate room that smelled like sewer gas and the crew not doing anything to remedy the problem. The shore excursions seemed stretched at times like they had no idea how to fill the time. And then when they had a good excursion they rushed the groups and failed to factor in shopping or just walking ...
A spectacular journey through man’s early history dating back 8000 years! Seeing early building accomplishments boggles the mind with each passing village! Countries visited, cruise ship and crew were totally outstanding; the weather however was miserable from start to finish, cold wind and rain mist every day! Tour guides for the most part were well qualified and most spoke english clearly, some ...
The cruise included places we never visited before making it sound very interesting. I felt although it was interesting, many of the villages did not have enough to see or do. Another issue we ran into is that we traveled on Easter and Orthodox Easter and many places of interest were closed on both Sundays and Mondays. We were also disappointed that we were basically left on our on the second day ...