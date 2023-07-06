In common with all the Longships, Kadlin offers a large number of walkout balcony cabins -- 48 total -- in addition to suites that comprise two separate rooms rather than one large living and sleeping area.

The 95 cabins are spread across three passenger decks, with the two Explorer Suites measuring 445 square feet situated aft on the upper deck. Both these suites have large, private wraparound verandas that provide panoramic views of the passing scenery. Although they are located above the engines, Longships have "green" hybrid diesel-electric engines that are quiet and cause minimal vibration. Seven Veranda Suites, which measure 275 square feet and have a bedroom, living room, walkout balcony and French balcony, are also situated on the upper deck. This deck also has 20 Veranda Cabins, which measure 205 square feet including the balcony, and five French Balcony Cabins, all 135 square feet. There are 19 Veranda and 17 French Balcony Cabins on the middle deck, and 25 river-level Standard Cabins on the lower deck, which measure 150 square feet and have a fixed window.

The latest Explorer Suites differ slightly from earlier Longships, with a fixed rather than sliding wall between the bedroom and living area, and changes in the bathroom that include having one wash basin instead of the previous two. This has resulted in a larger shower, and for the uninhibited, the floor-to-ceiling shower window overlooking the river can be turned from opaque to clear glass at the flick of a switch! L'Occitane toiletries have also been replaced with the line's own-brand, Freyja products.

Breakfast and lunch feature a buffet with served items from the menu, and dinner is a served three-course meal with the option to add extra appetizer courses and a cheese plate. Menus are well presented and imaginative, with regional dishes reflecting the countries being visited during the cruise. There is always a vegetarian choice, plus an "always available" menu of simpler meals such as salmon, steak and Caesar salad. These meals are all served in the main restaurant on the middle deck. A lighter breakfast and lunch alternative is available in the Aquavit Terrace, the attractive indoor/outdoor seating area at the front of the ship on the upper deck. There is a complimentary tea and coffee station, available 24/7, with snacks such as cookies and muffins available during the day.

Kadlin's onboard facilities include a lounge bar with a dance floor, sun deck, laundry service, library with two computers and free Wi-Fi. An elevator connects the middle and upper deck.

Viking requires all passengers to be 18 to sail.