Quick note, as the historic floods receded just in time for our cruise, we were on the Viking Ingvi instead. Sister ship to the Vilhjalm. This is what is nice about Viking, they have so many ships they have flexibility to deal with lots of water level scenarios. We were very pleasantly surprised and pleased with Viking. It is very well run and there was always a viking representative every ...
This was our first cruise adventure and we are pleased that it was with Viking. We heard from friends and family about the wonderful cruise experience to expect…..and it exceeded our expectations. We bought some “cruise vouchers” and look forward to our next adventure with Viking!!!
The cabins were very good for the size of the boat.
The cleaning staff (Christina) was friendly, ...
The viking people, the itinerary, pus the fellow travelers made our trip wonder full! because we are not world travelers, it was great to always have a viking person guide us..,even in our transfer airports! there was just enough time for group excursions and private times. the welcome at the airport in budapest was terrific and we were ushered into a private car with another couple. onto ...
Viking does it right! From excellent service, included tours and delicious food, it's always top notch on Viking. There are many options for cruising, and if my friend and I can afford the extra cost of a Viking cruise, we choose Viking every time. The cruise director on this trip was absolutely amazing. I don't know how she managed to be everywhere, but she did. One time we accidentally missed ...
The room was great. Cleanliness was good. Activities was OK. Services was not as good as we experienced before.
At the end of the cruise, they moved the ship to different location than downtown Budapest. They assisted us by calling a taxi for us. They did not even move our luggage to the curb to get on the taxi no help at the end whatsoever.!!! very unexpected of Viking because our previous ...
It was amazing! The perfect trip. I have become a walking Viking advertisement. I was so impressed with the quality of the food, the atmosphere, the quality of the people, and the attention to detail. We were spoiled and now I only want to go on Viking trips. I loved the local guides on our tours , they really helped us gain an appreciation for the people and the culture of each city. The chef was ...
This experience was all it claimed to be, and more. There are no children, no casinos, no big shows. There were after-dinner shows, but usually a small set of musicians and/or dancers. The food onboard was very good, and they accommodated my dietary restrictions well. The included excursions were very informative, and there was plenty of time to do our own exploring in most of the ports. One of ...
Hello, to all persons considering the Viking River Cruise as the best way to spend your hard earned US dollars… as I just did this past week.. please take this review as an honest review of an actual passenger on the Danube Waltz River cruise from Passau Germany to Budapest Hungary. I sailed from 7/2/24 to 7/9/24. The trip down the river was very nice, great culture & architecture to experienced… ...
This was our first river cruise. The ship is lovely and well-appointed. Embarkation was a breeze! The service from the housekeeping and dining room staff was impeccable. The cruise director was phenomenal and handled the difficult job with amazing good cheer and a constant reassuring presence. The cabins, while small, are very well-organized and offer tons of space for clothing. The beds are ...
I begin with stating this was our first European River Cruise. We've done mostly large ships from Celebrity, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean throughout my 20's and 30's. We came across a great deal for the Daube Waltz itinerary that included airfare from Dallas and signed up. The flight portion was handled really well. We flew Lufthansa from DFW to Frankfurt, then connected to Budapest. Frankfurt is ...