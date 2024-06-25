Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Ingvi

The room was great. Cleanliness was good. Activities was OK. Services was not as good as we experienced before. At the end of the cruise, they moved the ship to different location than downtown Budapest. They assisted us by calling a taxi for us. They did not even move our luggage to the curb to get on the taxi no help at the end whatsoever.!!! very unexpected of Viking because our previous ...