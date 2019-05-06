We were offered a very good deal by Viking. We assumed the deal was special because ours was the next to last cruise of the season and they wanted to ensure a full ship.Several years ago we were scheduled for another cruise with Viking which was cancelled due to a flood in Europe.
Our expectations were high based on testimonies from people we know who have taken Viking cruises. Our ...
Our ship was berthed in Moscow for 3 nights the last cruise of this season.
We had a portside cabin. We were in front of the main terminal building which was in process of being refurbished. Next year it will be beautiful, unfortunately for us we were looking at an ugly construction site with piles of trash & garbage. If we where one berth over on either side we could have been looking at green ...
We got a great deal to go on the last cruise of the season. Free airfare and a reduced price. The weather was not good, it rained or was cloudy nearly every day which was not the fault of Viking. The food was excellent and the waitstaff could not be more friendly and accommodating. they had things to do while sailing such as lessons in basic Russian and Russian history which helped when ...
Always wanted to visit Saint Petersburg and Moscow. From the moment Slava met us at the Moscow airport we knew we were in good hands. The transfer from the airport to the boat went smoothly. Our cabin was very comfortable and always clean and tidy. The food was wonderful and every meal we had the opportunity to try Russian regional specialties. The service in the main dining room was always great, ...
Everything about the cruise was great. The places visited, particularly St Petersburg and Moscow, were interesting. The guides who traveled all the way with us were knowledgeable and their talks on board were well worth attending as they gave a history of Russia.
The stops along the way were generally very interesting, and the 'local guides' were also generally of a high standard.
The food ...
We have traveled with Viking before and always had pleasant experiences. We have never been to Russia and this looked like a nice cruise. It was our first time on their older ships. When we got to our stateroom we couldn't believe how noisy it was. It turns out we were located right below the major air handler for the entire ship. Besides the loud air noise there was a throbbing pulsing noise ...
We had been wanting to go on a river cruise. This was our first one and we chose this itinerary because the timing fit with other plans made. We enjoyed the small passenger feel. The staff worked hard to see that you were comfortable and had everything you needed. Some of the special things we enjoyed was the “Meet your Neighbors” event, where all your cabin neighbors met in the hall, drank ...
This was our first cruise. We had a fabulous time due to the well thought out excursions, the incredible crew and the comfort of the ship. The menus at meals offered healthy options and a vast selection of items from which to use. The crew was so much fun! I don't believe I've laughed that hard in years because of the great evening programs. I appreciated the casual atmosphere where there were ...
We have wanted to visit Russia for a long time, but were a bit concerned about going independently due to potential language barrier, safety, etc. Viking took care of all of the details and we were able to just enjoy the experience.
There was a nice mix of planned excursions and free time. We enjoy some exploring on our own and the staff was so helpful in providing maps, directions, and ...
I have had an interest in Russia for over 50 years starting with history classes and have read numerous books and literature about the country through the years.
The Viking River Cruise from St. Petersburg to Moscow ( although I would start in Moscow) was absolutely fabulous in every aspect from the cruise itself through Lake Ladoga, Onega and the Russian rivers to all the cities and towns ...