Sunset while sailing lake Onega
Photo Credit: Mrosenow57
Kizhi the church built without nails
Photo Credit: Mrosenow57
Uglich
Photo Credit: Mrosenow57
Sergei Possad monastery overlook
Photo Credit: Mrosenow57
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
103 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

1-10 of 103 Viking Ingvar Cruise Reviews

The Waterways of the Tsars, from Moscow to St. Petersburg

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Ingvar

User Avatar
lanebailey51
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We were offered a very good deal by Viking. We assumed the deal was special because ours was the next to last cruise of the season and they wanted to ensure a full ship.Several years ago we were scheduled for another cruise with Viking which was cancelled due to a flood in Europe. Our expectations were high based on testimonies from people we know who have taken Viking cruises. Our ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Not our Best Viking Experience

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Ingvar

User Avatar
1Madgreek
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our ship was berthed in Moscow for 3 nights the last cruise of this season. We had a portside cabin. We were in front of the main terminal building which was in process of being refurbished. Next year it will be beautiful, unfortunately for us we were looking at an ugly construction site with piles of trash & garbage. If we where one berth over on either side we could have been looking at green ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Great Cruise, but be careful on excursions

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Ingvar

User Avatar
Greater Erie
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We got a great deal to go on the last cruise of the season. Free airfare and a reduced price. The weather was not good, it rained or was cloudy nearly every day which was not the fault of Viking. The food was excellent and the waitstaff could not be more friendly and accommodating. they had things to do while sailing such as lessons in basic Russian and Russian history which helped when ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Great Experience

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Ingvar

User Avatar
Barb O
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Always wanted to visit Saint Petersburg and Moscow. From the moment Slava met us at the Moscow airport we knew we were in good hands. The transfer from the airport to the boat went smoothly. Our cabin was very comfortable and always clean and tidy. The food was wonderful and every meal we had the opportunity to try Russian regional specialties. The service in the main dining room was always great, ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

The best cruise we've ever had.

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Ingvar

User Avatar
johndavieViking
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Everything about the cruise was great. The places visited, particularly St Petersburg and Moscow, were interesting. The guides who traveled all the way with us were knowledgeable and their talks on board were well worth attending as they gave a history of Russia. The stops along the way were generally very interesting, and the 'local guides' were also generally of a high standard. The food ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Noisiest Stateroom on the Ship 422

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Ingvar

User Avatar
lwrogalski
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We have traveled with Viking before and always had pleasant experiences. We have never been to Russia and this looked like a nice cruise. It was our first time on their older ships. When we got to our stateroom we couldn't believe how noisy it was. It turns out we were located right below the major air handler for the entire ship. Besides the loud air noise there was a throbbing pulsing noise ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Staff was excellent. All of the ports and excursions were wonderful.

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Ingvar

User Avatar
brujoa74
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had been wanting to go on a river cruise. This was our first one and we chose this itinerary because the timing fit with other plans made. We enjoyed the small passenger feel. The staff worked hard to see that you were comfortable and had everything you needed. Some of the special things we enjoyed was the “Meet your Neighbors” event, where all your cabin neighbors met in the hall, drank ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Fabulous time!

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Ingvar

User Avatar
suszun
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our first cruise. We had a fabulous time due to the well thought out excursions, the incredible crew and the comfort of the ship. The menus at meals offered healthy options and a vast selection of items from which to use. The crew was so much fun! I don't believe I've laughed that hard in years because of the great evening programs. I appreciated the casual atmosphere where there were ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Outside Stateroom

The Perfect Way To Enjoy Russia

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Ingvar

User Avatar
dlsteuer
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have wanted to visit Russia for a long time, but were a bit concerned about going independently due to potential language barrier, safety, etc. Viking took care of all of the details and we were able to just enjoy the experience. There was a nice mix of planned excursions and free time. We enjoy some exploring on our own and the staff was so helpful in providing maps, directions, and ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Russian History, Architecture , Culture & People

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Ingvar

User Avatar
Sandra Jefferson
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I have had an interest in Russia for over 50 years starting with history classes and have read numerous books and literature about the country through the years. The Viking River Cruise from St. Petersburg to Moscow ( although I would start in Moscow) was absolutely fabulous in every aspect from the cruise itself through Lake Ladoga, Onega and the Russian rivers to all the cities and towns ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

