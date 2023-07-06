Viking Ingvar sails the 13-night "Waterways of the Czars" themed trips between St. Petersburg and Moscow, with calls at culture-filled villages and unique towns along the way, such as Yaroslavl, Uglich and Kizhi. There, highlights include grand monuments and opulent palaces, fortified monasteries and beautiful cathedrals.

The ship features a restaurant, two bars, a library, sun deck, three promenade decks, onboard boutique, elevator, medical center, free in-cabin Internet and laundry service. All cabins offer outside views and have private bathrooms.