Viking Ingvar sails the 13-night "Waterways of the Czars" themed trips between St. Petersburg and Moscow, with calls at culture-filled villages and unique towns along the way, such as Yaroslavl, Uglich and Kizhi. There, highlights include grand monuments and opulent palaces, fortified monasteries and beautiful cathedrals.
The ship features a restaurant, two bars, a library, sun deck, three promenade decks, onboard boutique, elevator, medical center, free in-cabin Internet and laundry service. All cabins offer outside views and have private bathrooms.
In 2013, the vessel emerged from dry dock with two suites, two junior suites, 67 veranda cabins and 31 deluxe. All upper and middle deck cabins feature private balconies.
Viking is an adults-only cruise line; passengers must be 18 to sail.
Not our Best Viking Experience
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
The Waterways of the Tsars, from Moscow to St. Petersburg
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 70s
The best cruise we've ever had.
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 70s
The Perfect Way To Enjoy Russia
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 60s