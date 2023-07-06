  • Write a Review
Viking Ingvar Review

Viking Ingvar sails the 13-night "Waterways of the Czars" themed trips between St. Petersburg and Moscow, with calls at culture-filled villages and unique towns along the way, such as Yaroslavl, Uglich and Kizhi. There, highlights include grand monuments and opulent palaces, fortified monasteries and beautiful cathedrals.

The ship features a restaurant, two bars, a library, sun deck, three promenade decks, onboard boutique, elevator, medical center, free in-cabin Internet and laundry service. All cabins offer outside views and have private bathrooms.

In 2013, the vessel emerged from dry dock with two suites, two junior suites, 67 veranda cabins and 31 deluxe. All upper and middle deck cabins feature private balconies.

Viking is an adults-only cruise line; passengers must be 18 to sail.

Passengers: 199
Crew: 114
Passenger to Crew: 1.75:1
Launched: 1988

St. Petersburg, Moscow

Not our Best Viking Experience

I'm not sure why Viking planners weren't sensitive to that, when you spend the kinda $$ for a Viking cruise. The reason we enjoy river cruising is cuz of the views whether docked or not.Read More
1Madgreek

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

The Waterways of the Tsars, from Moscow to St. Petersburg

We were offered a very good deal by Viking.Read More
lanebailey51

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

The best cruise we've ever had.

We cannot fault this particular cruise, and as a result have booked twice again with Viking.Read More
johndavieViking

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

The Perfect Way To Enjoy Russia

Viking thinks of everything and leaves no detail unattended. This was our 2nd Viking river cruise and won't be our last!Read More
dlsteuer

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

