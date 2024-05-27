"I would recommend a river cruise with Viking, it is worth it.One thing to consider when taking a river cruise is how good of shape you are in, most of the excursions recquire a lot of walking and over cobblestone streets or, in some cases, rough terrain...."Read More
This was my first river cruise. My only prior experience was a Caribbean cruise many years ago that left me less than impressed. Going in I had no expectations beyond making the most of a new experience. I was not prepared for the excellent level of service and professionalism from the entire staff. The food was wonderful, especially when local and regional fare was on the menu. Our ...
This was our first cruise of any kind, and Viking delivered on all accounts. From the cruise itself, to the boat, the staff, the tours and places we docked and visited. All simply the best. Can't wait to book our next adventure. My wife and good friend we travel with can get motion sickness and not once did we feel the boat moving. Just an awesome experience.
The tours and tour guides ...
Viking took care of all of the details on my cruise on the Rhine River through several port cities.. They met me at the airport in Milan and were easy to find. The extension in Lake Como was beautiful and well organized. We had a beautiful bus trip, over the Alps, to our embarkation in Basel. Each port had a wonderful, included excursion. All of the staff were courteous, professional and friendly. ...
The river cruise was excellent, seeing all the scenery, excursions into small towns, and meeting new people and enjoying their company. The food at every meal was fresh, tasty, and many items to pick from. The whole crew was very attentive, friendly, and helpful. We had a health mishap and the captain of the ship made sure that we had what we needed to take care of it. The rooms were comfortable, ...
ship had engine problems on day 2. short version-we were late to 3 ports and missed 3 ports completely. All excursions were cancelled. Had to take 4 hour bus ride at end of cruise because never reached Basel. Contacted Viking, they admitted engine problem was their fault. Offered small voucher for future cruise with them in next year. I requested partial refund to my card. They stated their ...
We really enjoyed all the excursions we went on! Especially in France and Netherlands! The food was amazing and The service inside the dining hall was amazing also! We also loved going in the locks!! The castles map and commentary was informative and so very interesting as well! We enjoyed the trivia and games before and after dinner as well!
Our Internet connection was horrible and we ...
Well worth the money! First class treatment all the way, from customer service before and during the trip, to the actual ameneties and cleanliness of the ship. Loved learning about the river, the ship, and the culture. Tour guides were knowledgeable, friendly, and fun. We really like that there were less than 200 passengers and the crew was amazing! Can't wait to go on our next river cruise. ...
We really enjoyed this first Viking cruise for us. We started in Lake Lucerne for the pre and loved it. They chose the greatest hotel Schweitzerhof for us. Top notch and a wonderful Viking rep in the hotel. Kathryn told us everything we needed to know. The river was too high and we could not board the Rolf in Basel but Viking bused us to the Idun in a town about 2 hours north. That was not fun but ...
This was our first time on a Viking River cruise! It was a wonderful experience! We met my brother and his wife at the embarkation port and were excited to share this vacation with them! The food, service, and onboard crew were all excellent. We felt pampered and well fed! We really enjoyed the regional dishes each day! One of my favorite machines was the coffee machine in the hallway! I loved ...
This is definitely the best way to see several cities in a shorter period of time (without packing and unpacking). I personally would prefer to spend more time exploring each port on my own in order to get a feel for each town. The servers and cabin attendants were fantastic. One HUGE negative was the total miscommunication of where the ship was docked for embarkation. That really put a negative ...