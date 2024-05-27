Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Idun

We really enjoyed this first Viking cruise for us. We started in Lake Lucerne for the pre and loved it. They chose the greatest hotel Schweitzerhof for us. Top notch and a wonderful Viking rep in the hotel. Kathryn told us everything we needed to know. The river was too high and we could not board the Rolf in Basel but Viking bused us to the Idun in a town about 2 hours north. That was not fun but ...