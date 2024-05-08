"With our rebooked cruise we were booked into the other Pullman outside of the tourist district several miles from the Eiffel.We did not have enough free time for shopping or eating at local restaurants...."Read More
Fantastic cruise!! From the time we got off the plane to leaving, we were very well attended to! Always with a friendly smile or a helping hand. The Viking associates are a class act! And let us not reflect from the 3 squares of superb food every day, and all kind of snacks in between! The rooms were always kept clean, and fully supplied. The bed was extremely comfortable! (However my only ...
This was our first cruise experience. We were delighted with the ship, cabin, food and especially the service we experienced with Viking. All the Viking representatives starting with the hotel in Paris through to the airport in Prague, were excellent. Our Cruise Director, Chris was attentive, pleasant, knowledgable and most of all, well organized and communicative. The dining room staff - shoutout ...
I cannot say enough good things about the ship, the service and the crew. The ship was clean, the food was exceptional and the crew went out of their way to insure that you had a great time! Some of the excursions seemed similar and a little boring and free time was very limited. The biggest disappointment and waste of money was the dinner in Germany "Dine in Rudesheim am Rhein" that cost $129 ...
This has literally ruined me for any other travel experience. I was never interested in going on a cruise until my mom and daughter came back from their cruise a few years ago. They were so blown away by their experience with Viking! This year I turned 70 and it was our 50th anniversary, so we decided it was time to go for it- and we are so glad we did. From arranging our air travel details to ...
We had a wonderful time on our cruise. Our Program Director, Claudia, was wonderful. Day or night, she was available to answer questions or give us helpful hints to make our journey better.
We started in Paris, and our hotel was centrally located and sumptuous. We toured Paris and left for Trier and our ship IDI, stopping in Luxembourg and visiting the American Cemetery where General Patton is ...
We had a lovely time on the Viking Cities of Light cruise taken from 7/24-8/4/2024! We visited beautiful castles and interesting, historic cities. Our program director, Frazier, was awesome, as he was always present, congenial and helpful! The food was so delicious and plentiful; our chef introduced us to many regional specialties along the way, and we tried lots of new food items! Our French ...
Lovely cruise! Boat accommodations were perfect. Room, food and experience were all above par. The excursions were great too. They were well organized and interesting. Would have enjoyed more time on our own to shop, though. The castle watching as we sailed down the Rhine was a highlight. Everyone that worked for Viking was kind and helpful. The entertainment they had on board was interesting and ...
The crew was very attentive, always available to answer any question to the best of their ability. The food was delicious. It was nice having the 24 hour beverage bar available as well as having water in our rooms. The excursions were very informative and the local guides were knowledgeable.
Each stop had something new to offer. The scenery down the river was very unique, able to see country ...
Our stay on the Idi was wonderful. Great service, great food, and overall fantastic experience. The food was amazing every single day. Chef Patrick is very talented. Our program director Chris went above and beyond every single day to ensure a relaxing, entertaining, and comfortable cruise for all. Most excursions were great, although there were several stops that we feel we didn’t have enough ...
Although the precruise and post cruise were nice, as we had to self arrange our own sightseeing ( Viking doesn't include any excursions on extensions) we found it mostly underwhelming. Having been on many (20+)ocean cruises, we found Viking's service level was well below par. Also we were highly disappointed the boat does not dock for any time at the itinerary cities. Viking stops temporarily near ...