Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Idi

This has literally ruined me for any other travel experience. I was never interested in going on a cruise until my mom and daughter came back from their cruise a few years ago. They were so blown away by their experience with Viking! This year I turned 70 and it was our 50th anniversary, so we decided it was time to go for it- and we are so glad we did. From arranging our air travel details to ...