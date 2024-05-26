Fun? Absafreakinglutely! What a great crew!
Photo Credit: JB_22
UNESCO site - Netherlands - 19 working windmills with "Millers" living on-site.
Photo Credit: JB_22
1 of many castles
Photo Credit: Kai Fern
Lake Maggiore with Swiss alps in the distance. Post cruise extension.
Photo Credit: bigbuck0061
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
223 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Taking That First Viking River Cruise in Europe - Treasures of the Rhine (Christmas-New Years Trip)
"The Ship provided five Star Services, for some of us a Once in a Lifetime event, but one for sure a lasting memory of wonderful River Cruise by Viking with the help and assistance of dedicated crew and ships personnel to their guests.Name tags for your ship's crew were color coded to tell you in part where they worked or what service area they were in (Perhaps Viking can also place a small country flag on each individual name tag to help the customer/guest identify their Manager/Steward/Ships Crew for language assistance if needed or for individual pride of country and to share their own cultural heritage during their interaction with their guests, a nice touch that builds pride and ownership in their work and demonstrated abilities)...."Read More
Irish In America LLC avatar

Irish In America LLC

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 223 Viking Hlin Cruise Reviews

Excellent first cruise experience.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hlin

User Avatar
JPCJr.
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We chose a Viking river cruise for a first cruise experience to avoid the ocean, large onboard crowd, and children. We also wanted the ease and convenience of making several stops through the Netherlands, Germany, and France without the hassle of multiple transfers. Viking totally delivered on all fronts. The services and attention to detail by the staff on board the ship were on par with the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Rhine River cruise with Viking

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hlin

User Avatar
Waydet
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our first river cruise however we had done the Mediterranean Odyssey ocean cruise with Viking 2 years ago. We had a great time and Vikings service onboard as well as overall was great and equal to what we had on our ocean cruise. We enjoyed our land tours we selected from Viking as well as the post cruise extension in Amsterdam We also arranged 2 land tours outside of Viking (during our ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Amazing Rhine!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hlin

User Avatar
Steven O.
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The cruise was excellent. The staff was great - friendly, professional and hospitable. Rooms and amenities were clean, and the food was absolutely delicious. The shore excursions were well provided for each day at the port. The guides were very knowledgeable and friendly. They always made sure everyone in each small group would not get lost and miss the boat. I felt very safe not just because ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

First time cruiser who is sold on Viking

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hlin

User Avatar
Jeweldots88
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I had read many reviews and comments about the Viking experience. But they still couldn’t prepare me for what a wonderful experience we would have. I’m in Human Resources and often wondered how a company could do such a stellar job at hiring and training crew on their service. It was like no experience I’ve ever had. The experience was fantastic and I continue to attribute it to how kind and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Absolutely better than folks tell you it will be.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hlin

User Avatar
JB_22
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

First Class. We traveled SOUTH to NORTH - and I recommend this for those considering this cruise. We also stayed in Lake Como Italy - 3 days prior to embarking on our trip, having the opportunity to cross the Swiss Alps, enjoy Switzerland, Germany, France, Germany (again), Netherlands and Amsterdam. State room with balcony is the way to go for a million reasons (and if you have a choice, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Rhine Getaway

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hlin

User Avatar
Greg.coop
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Our first Viking River Cruise experience. We thoroughly enjoyed the Rhine River itinerary and excursions. The local guides were knowledgeable, personable, and did a great job with our small groom a daily basis. We also felt like we were well taken care by room steward, wait staff, and the rest of the crew. The menu items were diverse and delicious with a great sampling of local fare a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

First cruise, will forever cruise only with Viking

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hlin

User Avatar
Satisfied Traveler
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Actually the ship was Viking Hlin since they had to substitute ships but it was everything that Kara was supposed to be. The ships personnel were fabulous - friendly, accommodating, helpful, especially the program director and hotel manager. The on-board events were fun and informative; and the on-shore included excursions were spot on, and optional choices were exceptional. The local guides were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Going VIKING

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hlin

User Avatar
Vikingcruiser2024
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise was awesome. The crew treated us very,very well and the food were awesome. The excursions were very educational and the tour guides were very knowledgeable. Viking reps met us at the airport when we arrived and shuttled us to the airport, helped us with the check in when we left for home. To us, this is very helpful. The cities and sites we visited were very nice. We feel sad that the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Great trip with a few missteps

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hlin

User Avatar
Kai Fern
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Our journey was really fantastic with a few minor issues here and there. But overall I would rate our cruise very good! The two favorite things we did enjoy the most were the windmills at kinderdjyk and going through the gorge and seeing the castles. Both days we were blessed with good weather, which definitely made those two things a joy! We took the barge tour to see the windmills, and that was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Beautiful time on the Hlin.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hlin

User Avatar
Trojans4ever
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Although the cruise had to adapt to the high water level, the crew was wonderful every step of the way. Earning a special call out for their outstanding job performance are: Olivia in food service, Anna in room attendance, Andrew as activity director, Eleni and Patryk at the front desk, and Torsten, ship director. Food was always very tasty, with several choices at each meal. Everyone always ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Find a Viking Hlin Cruise from $1,999

Any Month
Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Njord Cruise Reviews
Viking Njord Cruise Reviews
Viking Rinda Cruise Reviews
Viking Osiris Cruise Reviews
Viking Aton Cruise Reviews
Viking Ingvi Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.