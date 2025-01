" The Ship provided five Star Services, for some of us a Once in a Lifetime event, but one for sure a lasting memory of wonderful River Cruise by Viking with the help and assistance of dedicated crew and ships personnel to their guests.Name tags for your ship's crew were color coded to tell you in part where they worked or what service area they were in (Perhaps Viking can also place a small country flag on each individual name tag to help the customer/guest identify their Manager/Steward/Ships Crew for language assistance if needed or for individual pride of country and to share their own cultural heritage during their interaction with their guests, a nice touch that builds pride and ownership in their work and demonstrated abilities). ..." Read More