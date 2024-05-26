"The Ship provided five Star Services, for some of us a Once in a Lifetime event, but one for sure a lasting memory of wonderful River Cruise by Viking with the help and assistance of dedicated crew and ships personnel to their guests.Name tags for your ship's crew were color coded to tell you in part where they worked or what service area they were in (Perhaps Viking can also place a small country flag on each individual name tag to help the customer/guest identify their Manager/Steward/Ships Crew for language assistance if needed or for individual pride of country and to share their own cultural heritage during their interaction with their guests, a nice touch that builds pride and ownership in their work and demonstrated abilities)...."Read More
We chose a Viking river cruise for a first cruise experience to avoid the ocean, large onboard crowd, and children. We also wanted the ease and convenience of making several stops through the Netherlands, Germany, and France without the hassle of multiple transfers. Viking totally delivered on all fronts.
The services and attention to detail by the staff on board the ship were on par with the ...
Our first river cruise however we had done the Mediterranean Odyssey ocean cruise with Viking 2 years ago. We had a great time and Vikings service onboard as well as overall was great and equal to what we had on our ocean cruise.
We enjoyed our land tours we selected from Viking as well as the post cruise extension in Amsterdam We also arranged 2 land tours outside of Viking (during our ...
The cruise was excellent.
The staff was great - friendly, professional and hospitable. Rooms and amenities were clean, and the food was absolutely delicious. The shore excursions were well provided for each day at the port. The guides were very knowledgeable and friendly. They always made sure everyone in each small group would not get lost and miss the boat. I felt very safe not just because ...
I had read many reviews and comments about the Viking experience. But they still couldn’t prepare me for what a wonderful experience we would have. I’m in Human Resources and often wondered how a company could do such a stellar job at hiring and training crew on their service. It was like no experience I’ve ever had. The experience was fantastic and I continue to attribute it to how kind and ...
First Class. We traveled SOUTH to NORTH - and I recommend this for those considering this cruise. We also stayed in Lake Como Italy - 3 days prior to embarking on our trip, having the opportunity to cross the Swiss Alps, enjoy Switzerland, Germany, France, Germany (again), Netherlands and Amsterdam. State room with balcony is the way to go for a million reasons (and if you have a choice, the ...
Our first Viking River Cruise experience. We thoroughly enjoyed the Rhine River itinerary and excursions.
The local guides were knowledgeable, personable, and did a great job with our small groom a daily basis.
We also felt like we were well taken care by room steward, wait staff, and the rest of the crew.
The menu items were diverse and delicious with a great sampling of local fare a ...
Actually the ship was Viking Hlin since they had to substitute ships but it was everything that Kara was supposed to be. The ships personnel were fabulous - friendly, accommodating, helpful, especially the program director and hotel manager. The on-board events were fun and informative; and the on-shore included excursions were spot on, and optional choices were exceptional. The local guides were ...
The cruise was awesome. The crew treated us very,very well and the food were awesome. The excursions were very educational and the tour guides were very knowledgeable. Viking reps met us at the airport when we arrived and shuttled us to the airport, helped us with the check in when we left for home. To us, this is very helpful. The cities and sites we visited were very nice. We feel sad that the ...
Our journey was really fantastic with a few minor issues here and there. But overall I would rate our cruise very good! The two favorite things we did enjoy the most were the windmills at kinderdjyk and going through the gorge and seeing the castles. Both days we were blessed with good weather, which definitely made those two things a joy! We took the barge tour to see the windmills, and that was ...
Although the cruise had to adapt to the high water level, the crew was wonderful every step of the way. Earning a special call out for their outstanding job performance are: Olivia in food service, Anna in room attendance, Andrew as activity director, Eleni and Patryk at the front desk, and Torsten, ship director. Food was always very tasty, with several choices at each meal. Everyone always ...