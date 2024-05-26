Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hlin

Our journey was really fantastic with a few minor issues here and there. But overall I would rate our cruise very good! The two favorite things we did enjoy the most were the windmills at kinderdjyk and going through the gorge and seeing the castles. Both days we were blessed with good weather, which definitely made those two things a joy! We took the barge tour to see the windmills, and that was ...