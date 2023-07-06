  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Hlin Review

4.0 / 5.0
194 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Jamey Bergman
Contributor

What first strikes you as you step onboard Viking Hlin, one of Viking's numerous Longship-class sisters? Sunlight. Streaming in through the glass-enclosed, two-story atrium is enough light to allow real flowers to grow. With backlit marble panels rising above a terrazzo floor and wood-and-glass staircase, and pale, earth-toned decor, the space has energy and natural appeal. If the ambience reminds some of Seabourn's Odyssey class, that's not a coincidence -- the vessels share the same lead designer, Norwegian firm Yran & Storbraaten.

Beyond the airy vibe of its public spaces, Viking Hlin and the rest of Viking's longships float a whole raft of features that are true innovations in European river cruising.

There is a sense of minimalism on Hlin and the other longships. You can perhaps best see the efficiency and maximization of available area onboard in the surprising new signature spaces that have been conjured: the Aquavit Terrace, the two largest true suites on a riverboat in Europe (each with separate living room and bedroom), not to mention seven slightly smaller true suites with separate living and sleeping rooms, and an increased number of cabins with full and French balconies.

Don't be fooled, though; creating those spaces was more hard work than magic. The designers' creation of such spaces required a lot of rethinking about the basic structure of river ships. To fit under the bridges and through the locks of Europe's inland waterways, riverboats have to meet specific size requirements. If length or depth is extended past those limits, the ship won't sail.

As a workaround, designers blunted the traditional pointy-nosed bow of Viking's ships to provide more space. The result was Aquavit Terrace. A lovely open-air cafe on the ship's bow, the venue provides something of a river rarity: an alternative casual eatery with indoor/outdoor seating.

It also positioned interior corridors off-center to accommodate cabins -- full balconies on one side and narrower cabins, some elevated to suites with separate sleeping and living areas, placed sideways on the other side.

Less visible, but no less cutting-edge, are the ship's "green" advances, including hybrid diesel-electric engines which burn less fuel and produce 20 percent fewer emissions, making longships cleaner and quieter than their competitors. There are even solar panels on the sun deck that help to fuel the engines. And the ship's chef maintains an organic garden on Hlin's upper deck during growing season.

About

Passengers: 190
Crew: 48
Passenger to Crew: 3.96:1
Launched: 2014
Shore Excursions: 37

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Basel, Amsterdam

Fellow Passengers

The general age for river cruise passengers is 60 and older, but Hlin and other Longships, with their contemporary design, were built with an eye toward attracting a slightly younger traveler. Regardless of age, passengers tend to be well-traveled (though many are visiting Europe for the first time).

Viking Hlin Dress Code

Casual, comfortable attire is encouraged for both ship and shore on Viking Longships. The must-pack item is, without question, a comfortable pair of walking shoes for shore tours. As the ship sails in Europe, with its lovely and historic landscapes, tours frequently involve cobblestones and other uneven surfaces. Both the staff and the daily program provide ample notice when this is the case.

Generally, passengers "dress up" to varying degrees in the evenings, but never to the level of a big-ship formal night. Most don the kind of attire worn at a country club dinner, but others don't bother to change from their sensible shore excursion gear. Save your best outfits (maybe casual dresses for women and collared shirts and blazers for men) for events like the Captain's Welcome and Farewell Dinners.

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Viking Hlin price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a Viking Hlin Cruise from $2,199

Any Month

More about Viking Hlin

Where does Viking Hlin sail from?

Viking Hlin departs from Basel and Amsterdam

Where does Viking Hlin sail to?

Viking Hlin cruises to Basel, Strasbourg, Speyer, Koblenz, Cologne, and Amsterdam

How much does it cost to go on Viking Hlin?

Cruises on Viking Hlin start from $2,199 per person.
Viking Hlin Cruiser Reviews

What an amazing adventure!

, the transfer to Basil, onboarding in Basil, and our suite onboard the Hlin, this journey was impeccable!Read More
fastcb

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Love River Cruising with Viking

We had a wonderful time on the Viking Hlin. We loved being on a Viking River Cruise in the Spring, so we were really looking forward to visiting the Christmas Markets.Read More
DrandMrs

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Fabulous, beyond expectations!

Onboard evening events were enjoyable as were the sessions specific to the Hlin and Germany. This was our first cruise of any kind. We’re now anxious to book our next Viking river cruise!Read More
1stcruise2022

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Rhine Getaway Viking Cruise in April

The ship, Hlin, was superb. The crew goes the extra mile to take care of your every need. We enjoyed the excursions offered every day on the trip.Read More
RockingGma

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Viking River Cruises Fleet
Viking Truvor
87 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map