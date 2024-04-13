"The other staff, Marco for our room, Lorraine in the dining area, and the captain all made it a fun time.One cannot say enough about the trip coordinator Emma, who combined organization, cheerfulness, knowledge and some quite creative game in the evening in the lounge...."Read More
We couldn't be more pleased with Viking. This was a girl's trip - and my first cruise ever. We've always wanted to do the Christmas markets, but unfortunately we went slightly too early and all the markets weren't open. However, Viking placed us in the Paris to the Swiss Alps itinerary instead and we had a delightful time! (We did the B to A itinerary.)
We ended up on the Hild instead of the ...
We arrived on November 28 to do a few things on our own. We purchased skip the line tickets for the Eiffel Tower before we arrived and had time for a boat ride on the Seine River. We stayed 4 nights at the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile and the concierge booked a private tour for us at the Louve. Cost was $74 euros for 1 hour and $79 euros for 2 hours/pp. Our guide, Linda was wonderful! She was ...
Fantastic crew, very knowledgeable and friendly. The dining experience exceeded any expectations we had. Absolutely loved the tours. The tour guides made everything fun and an incredible learning experience. Trier Germany was definitely one of my favorite cities. The people, the history, and the food was amazing. The cathedrals were absolutely incredible. The ports we sailed to were wonderful. ...
We felt like royalty and were well taken care of the entire trip. Every detail from the on board entertainment, travels, and day trips were meticulously planned and executed. Instructions and details were well communicated and assistance was available anytime needed. Day trips had a lot of variety and timelines were well planned. We appreciated how there was always water available when leaving ...
Best trip ever! The staff was amazing! The rivers were beautiful and every guest was an absolute delight to get to know. From the tour guides to the wait staff everyone was fantastic! Paris is a wonderful city to explore on your own during the pre cruise extension. Be sure to book your tickets for the Louvre well in advance of your voyage. The buzz of the Olympics added to the trip! Don’t ...
Expectations realized. Second Viking River Cruise. Being vegetarians the options and meal selections were very limited indeed !
American Cruise Lines excels in providing vegetarian meals and Viking could at least try and equal their meals.
Otherwise Viking in all other aspects is the benchmark for the Cruise industry. The ship was spotless. The customer service was spot on.
However, ...
Cruise Director Cam had things organized and ready despite many bumps in the planning, i.e. Taylor Swift concert and a change of ships because of rain and river level. He did a great job of keeping it happy the entire trip. The Dining room staff were above outstanding. My husband and I both celebrated birthdays while on board and requested a low key celebration....it was accomplished with quiet ...
Awesome cruise. The ship staff were very attentive and helpful. Emma, the cruise director, was the best! The cabin was small but that didn’t matter because we really didn’t spend that much time in it. The food was good however it would have been nice to have more local cuisine selections available. The included daily excursions were very good. We were signed up for an optional trip to the Lindt ...
Returned to Viking River Cruise after a couple ocean cruises. We cruised with Viking on the Grand European cruise in 2019 which was wonderful, and we looked forward to trying this one through France, Western Germany and Switzerland. Unfortunately, we were not blessed with great weather but the rains held off most days so we could do excursions. Viking service remains exceptional and the trip ...
First class all the way. Easy to schedule. Great communication prior to the cruise. Recommend signing up for optional tours. They do provide daily tours. Two days in Paris were nice and they provided suggestions for dinner. Only has to show up and they handled everything else. You board a bus then are driven to Rhine then Luxembourg to the American Cemetery where Paton is buried. Got to Trier ...