Fondue dinner in the Alpine Hut in Zurich.
Photo Credit: Bandit2023
Appetizers for our taste of Germany dinner on the Hild.
Photo Credit: Bandit2023
Lindt's Waffle Merry Berry (waffles, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, a scoop of gelata & smother in chocolate)
Photo Credit: Bandit2023
Zermatt
Photo Credit: smC100
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
120 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
what a GREAT way to tour
"The other staff, Marco for our room, Lorraine in the dining area, and the captain all made it a fun time.One cannot say enough about the trip coordinator Emma, who combined organization, cheerfulness, knowledge and some quite creative game in the evening in the lounge...."Read More
6014Dave avatar

6014Dave

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 120 Viking Hild Cruise Reviews

Christmas on the Rhine and Moselle!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hild

User Avatar
Happy_Journey
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We couldn't be more pleased with Viking. This was a girl's trip - and my first cruise ever. We've always wanted to do the Christmas markets, but unfortunately we went slightly too early and all the markets weren't open. However, Viking placed us in the Paris to the Swiss Alps itinerary instead and we had a delightful time! (We did the B to A itinerary.) We ended up on the Hild instead of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Making wonderful memories

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hild

User Avatar
Bandit2023
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We arrived on November 28 to do a few things on our own. We purchased skip the line tickets for the Eiffel Tower before we arrived and had time for a boat ride on the Seine River. We stayed 4 nights at the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile and the concierge booked a private tour for us at the Louve. Cost was $74 euros for 1 hour and $79 euros for 2 hours/pp. Our guide, Linda was wonderful! She was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Fantastic experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hild

User Avatar
smC100
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Fantastic crew, very knowledgeable and friendly. The dining experience exceeded any expectations we had. Absolutely loved the tours. The tour guides made everything fun and an incredible learning experience. Trier Germany was definitely one of my favorite cities. The people, the history, and the food was amazing. The cathedrals were absolutely incredible. The ports we sailed to were wonderful. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Well taken care of!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hild

User Avatar
Oh la la
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We felt like royalty and were well taken care of the entire trip. Every detail from the on board entertainment, travels, and day trips were meticulously planned and executed. Instructions and details were well communicated and assistance was available anytime needed. Day trips had a lot of variety and timelines were well planned. We appreciated how there was always water available when leaving ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Best two weeks Ever!!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hild

User Avatar
Fun loving cruises
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Best trip ever! The staff was amazing! The rivers were beautiful and every guest was an absolute delight to get to know. From the tour guides to the wait staff everyone was fantastic! Paris is a wonderful city to explore on your own during the pre cruise extension. Be sure to book your tickets for the Louvre well in advance of your voyage. The buzz of the Olympics added to the trip! Don’t ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Smooth Sailing Except The Premium Air Dept

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hild

User Avatar
Surf City Voyager
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Expectations realized. Second Viking River Cruise. Being vegetarians the options and meal selections were very limited indeed ! American Cruise Lines excels in providing vegetarian meals and Viking could at least try and equal their meals. Otherwise Viking in all other aspects is the benchmark for the Cruise industry. The ship was spotless. The customer service was spot on. However, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

First River cruise on Viking,

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hild

User Avatar
Ksuevine
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise Director Cam had things organized and ready despite many bumps in the planning, i.e. Taylor Swift concert and a change of ships because of rain and river level. He did a great job of keeping it happy the entire trip. The Dining room staff were above outstanding. My husband and I both celebrated birthdays while on board and requested a low key celebration....it was accomplished with quiet ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Great Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hild

User Avatar
Duane Hand
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Awesome cruise. The ship staff were very attentive and helpful. Emma, the cruise director, was the best! The cabin was small but that didn’t matter because we really didn’t spend that much time in it. The food was good however it would have been nice to have more local cuisine selections available. The included daily excursions were very good. We were signed up for an optional trip to the Lindt ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Return to river cruise with mixed results

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hild

User Avatar
Living in Carolina
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Returned to Viking River Cruise after a couple ocean cruises. We cruised with Viking on the Grand European cruise in 2019 which was wonderful, and we looked forward to trying this one through France, Western Germany and Switzerland. Unfortunately, we were not blessed with great weather but the rains held off most days so we could do excursions. Viking service remains exceptional and the trip ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Best River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hild

User Avatar
Hofbrau
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First class all the way. Easy to schedule. Great communication prior to the cruise. Recommend signing up for optional tours. They do provide daily tours. Two days in Paris were nice and they provided suggestions for dinner. Only has to show up and they handled everything else. You board a bus then are driven to Rhine then Luxembourg to the American Cemetery where Paton is buried. Got to Trier ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Find a Viking Hild Cruise from $2,999

Any Month
Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Einar Cruise Reviews
Viking Einar Cruise Reviews
Viking MS Antares Cruise Reviews
Viking Rinda Cruise Reviews
Viking Kara Cruise Reviews
Viking Forseti Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.