All cabins follow Viking's Scandinavian esthetic, with attractive woods and light colors; proponents of clean design will enjoy the scheme. Each cabin has two beds that can be used as twins or put together as a queen. The duvet is extremely fluffy and the mattress comfortable. The company has gone out of its way to put plenty of outlets, both American and European, USB ports and light switches, including a nifty night-light, convenient to the bed. There's an issue, however, when the beds are in their twin configuration, one person has the switches directly behind them and often turns them on and off inadvertently when leaning back (it took several of us on Viking Hild a while to figure out why the lights were acting so randomly!).

The cabins do have plenty of storage. There's a full set of drawers, including two deep ones (although they can be hard to access as they almost run into the foot of the bed in the veranda staterooms). The wardrobe has one side for hanging clothes and another side with shelves and a safe. All cabins also have a vanity and a stool, as well as a fantastic flat-screen TV with on-demand movies and cable stations.

The bathrooms can also feel small, but they do have some features that stand out from other river cruise ships. Everyone raves about the heated floors in the bathroom and shower; particularly during the shoulder and Christmas Market season, it's a real luxury. The mirror doesn't fog and there's a makeup mirror too. Towels are plush and long. Although it's a little small for those above six foot, the shower has glass doors, with adequate water pressure (although it never seems to get REALLY hot). The toiletries are Freyja brand, with labeling that's big enough to read without your glasses (this change was made at the insistence of Viking's chairman).

Hair dryers are provided in each cabin, and bathrobes and slippers are given upon request. There's a mini refrigerator; Viking does not charge a corkage fee and you're allowed to bring wine onboard. Life jackets are under the bed, where you can also store your suitcase.

Standard (Lower Deck): The entry-level cabins on Viking Hild are 150 square feet. The window is placed at the top of the room, allowing in some light (but not really conducive to sightseeing).

French Balcony (Middle Deck): The French Balcony cabins are even smaller than the standards at 135 square feet, but they can feel more open, due to the French Balcony sliding-glass door that runs the length of the room.

Veranda (Middle Deck, Upper Deck): If you spring for a veranda, you get more room -- the cabins are 205 square feet -- and an outdoor space big enough for two chairs and a small table. The Veranda cabin also provides you another chair for the room, which we've never understood; it takes up space and there's no table to go with it (we often ask the steward to remove it or, in colder weather, put it outside on the balcony).

Veranda Suite (Upper Deck): Viking Hild's entry suites are 275 square feet and, true to their name, are two separate rooms. The sleeping area has a French balcony, while the living area has an outdoor balcony with two chairs and a table; both areas have flat-screen TVs. The sitting area also has a full sofa and two comfortable chairs, as well as a glass coffee table. The shower in the bathroom is significantly larger than what you see in the lower staterooms.

Perks that come with the Veranda Suite include early check-in; a welcome bottle of Champagne; complimentary laundry service; a stocked mini-bar with wine, beer and soda; a daily fruit basket; premium bathrobe and slippers; binoculars; and a complimentary shoeshine service.

Explorer Suite (Upper Deck): Located at the aft of the ship, the two Explorer Suites are among the largest in river cruising, at 445 square feet. The suites also have a separate bedroom with a French balcony and a living room with a full wraparound balcony. Each part of the cabin has flat-screen TV. Perks that come with the cabin include what you receive in the Veranda Suite, as well as a complimentary beverage package, private airport transfers; room service during breakfast, a coffee brewer and a cashmere blanket.

Sometimes cabins at the back of the ship can be noisy. Not on Viking Hild. The Longships have hybrid propulsion, which cuts down on vibration and allows the line to put its best cabins on the aft.