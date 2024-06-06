"Ship was clean; cabin was good; food was good; and the crew was great in taking care of us and assisting us in getting on and off of the ship.We did take a walker and cane to help with the walking (not sure a wheelchair would have been good on the ship due to cabin size and hallway width)...."Read More
Overall I'd rate the experience excellent, but it was our first river cruise experience. We were actually on the HERVOR, not the GERSMI. I was really impressed with our cruise director, Nancy. She was great, and always working on improving our experience. A few caveats though, our cruise was billed "Xmas Markets". But, most of the time they haven't opened when we arrive and only open for 30 ...
Exceptional time on our Viking Rhine River Christmas Market cruise. Pre and post hotels were outstanding. Our ship was actually the Viking Hervor (a change from what we originally had planned). Viking staff were welcoming, organized and made this trip the bucket list unforgettable experience we had hoped for. Cabin was comfortable and well located on the boat. Though we enjoyed all of the ...
This was our first river cruise and first time sailing with Viking. As reference we have taken over 35 ocean cruises including Holland America, Celebrity, Azamara and Crystal.
Overall a very pleasant trip. The crew were uniformly friendly and professional. Our stateroom attendant was very efficient and no concerns.
The bar staff were a friendly and quite humorous group. We didn’t do ...
First time cruising with Viking, what a wonderful experience from the cabin, to service to dining. The cruise director, Jen, went over and beyond to help out the guest and we loved her outgoing personality and her interaction with all the guest.
One of the guest in our party was vegetarian and the wait staff and Chef prepared delicious meals for him. The entire team went over and beyond to ...
We loved the cruise the minute we stepped on board. The food and excursions were great.
Even though the weather was cool and drizzly, we still had a good time learning new things and meeting new people.
The only extra excursion we didn’t think was worth the money was the evening at the German restaurant. The food wasn’t great and the music wasn’t German!
In Amsterdam taking the short ...
Love the Viking cruise line. The food is excellent and service was great. Our room was very nice but the bed was too hard. Our cabin steward was excellent and when asked about the bed put on some extra padding for me. Our room was always cleaned and ready for us twice a day. Always love the letter put in our rooms in the evening letting us know the next day’s schedule and about our destination. ...
I booked the cruise more for the port calls than the ship experience but ended up really loving the experience.
The Ship: It’s really like being in a nice hotel, everything sparkling clean all the time, spacious and plenty of room to have just kick back and relax. We had a standard cabin which I would definitely choose again. The cabin didn’t feel small and as a bigger dude, I got into the ...
We loved this vacation. The ship and crew were amazing with excellent service and attention to detail. They helped us celebrate our good friend's birthday with singing and a special dessert. The itinerary was very organized and easy to follow. The ship was extremely clean and modern. The beds and pillows were very comfortable. The staff was very attentive and friendly, including the captain. Our ...
This was my first cruise and I loved it! The food was excellent in every way—beautiful presentation, many choices, and delicious. Even though “no announcements” were requested I would have liked the reminders. I missed several early evening presentations. I went on all the included excursions and thought all but one of the guides was very good. I will say I wish we had more time to shop in the ...
First: our ship was changed in Amsterdam to the Herver, not the Gersemi, because of the flooding on the Rhine River. Our crew was fabulous! We loved the service on every level. So clean! Our cabin was very comfortable and always neat and clean. The programs offered by our activity's director were such fun! The food was outstanding, and we loved the different choices every night. The deserts were ...