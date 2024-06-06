Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hervor

Love the Viking cruise line. The food is excellent and service was great. Our room was very nice but the bed was too hard. Our cabin steward was excellent and when asked about the bed put on some extra padding for me. Our room was always cleaned and ready for us twice a day. Always love the letter put in our rooms in the evening letting us know the next day’s schedule and about our destination. ...