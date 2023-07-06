Debuting in 2022, Viking Hervor continues the cruise line's tradition of offering Scandinavian elegance on the waterways of Europe.

Largely identical to the rest of the Viking Longship fleet, the 190-passenger Viking Hervor will offer all of the usual Viking hallmarks, including the much-loved Aquavit Terrace and some of river cruising's only true suites, offering separate living and sleeping areas.

All of the usual Viking inclusions -- such as at least one complimentary shore excursion per day; free-flowing beer, wine and soft drinks with lunch and dinner; free Wi-Fi internet access and video on demand -- are offered aboard Viking Hervor.

Dining

In keeping with Viking's Longships, Viking Hervor offers two different dining venues: the Restaurant, with its floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and the Aquavit Terrace, a more casual, forward-facing dining venue that offers retractable windows for dining alfresco when conditions permit.

In the Restaurant, breakfast, lunch and dinner are served daily. Breakfast and lunch are mostly buffet, with a la carte options available to order. Dinners are menu-driven affairs with both nightly selections and an "Always Available" menu (check out the Chairman's poached salmon, available every night, to try the favorite dish of Viking founder and Chairman, Torstein Hagen). Like all Viking cruises, wine, beer and soft drinks are complimentary with lunch and dinner, and complimentary sparkling wine and mimosas are available with breakfast.

The Aquavit Terrace features lighter fare for breakfast and lunch, and acts as a casual option for dinner. The Aquavit Terrace isn't heavily promoted onboard and remains something of a hidden gem for diners looking for something a little less filling in a more relaxed setting.

Like most river cruise ships, room service is not available aboard Viking Hervor.

Cabins

Aboard Viking Hervor, cabins are divided into standard staterooms, French balcony staterooms, veranda stateroomsand suites.

Standard staterooms are 150 square feet and offer river views from a fixed window near the top of the room. They represent good value for those looking to get onboard at a reasonable (for river cruising) price.

All accommodations onboard offer free Wi-Fi internet access; a bathroom with heated floors and non-fog mirrors; 120/220V outlets and USB ports; a 40" flat-panel interactive TV; bottled water replenished daily; telephone, safe, refrigerator, hair dryerand climate control; and Viking's Freyja toiletries.

French balcony staterooms are actually smaller, coming in at 135 square feet, but feature a floor-to-ceiling French balcony that many find desirable.

The larger 205-square-foot veranda staterooms are offered across two decks and feature a full step-out balcony in addition to increased living space.

Like other Viking Longships, Viking Hervor offers some of the only true suites on the rivers of Europe. The ship's veranda suites are 275 square feet and have spacious separate living and sleeping areas, along with an expanded bathroom and two flat-panel interactive TVs (one in each room).

The most lavish accommodations onboard are the two Explorer Suites. Overlooking the stern, these two suites measure 445 square feet and offer a wraparound balcony, large bathroom with frosted window, separate living and sleeping areas, and a host of niceties including a complimentary Silver Spirits beverage package for both passengers, Viking Air Plus service, laundry service, room service (during breakfast) and shoeshine service.

Top Deck Attractions

Up top, Viking Hervor has a jogging track that sees a good amount of use, along with an onboard herb garden, putting greenand plenty of seating options. There is no pool or hot tub aboard Viking Hervor, and the ship does not offer bicycles onboard.

Entertainment

Although local entertainers are sometimes brought onboard, along with the occasional guest lecturer, a low-key atmosphere prevails onboard at night. A pianist entertains during cocktail hour and after dinner in the Viking Lounge for those looking to socialize over nightcaps. In general, things quiet down pretty early onboard.

Itineraries

Viking Hervor debuts on the Rhine in 2022, primarily sailing voyages from Amsterdam to Basel, Switzerland, or vice versa.