The excursions were great; very good dockside access; very easy to do our own thing when we wanted; took advantage of the offered excursions when they appealed; food on Viking is always good and often great. I prefer the amenities on the Ocean cruises (especially the self-serve laundrys), but given the river format, all was great. The laundry service is way too expensive for us, so we do a lot of ...
This was my first river cruise and it was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen such organization, quality workers and special attention to details.
The daily excursions were managed well and had extremely knowledgeable guides.
One excursion was especially moving. It was a tour of an important WW II battle, the Colmar Pocket. This is where Audie Murphy (most decorated combat fighter) ...
The crew seemed new and not well trained in customer service. If we asked for something, they got it but never anticipated our needs or asked us how things were. We hardly saw our steward and she did not ask how we were when we did see her. The food was ok but we felt that it could have been more specific to the area we were sailing through. Wine was monotonous and even though we didn’t buy the ...
The staff was truly amazing and the stops along the way were incredible. The only down side was that so many people got sick. Some of which had covid and there was no protocol in place which I turn spread the virus throughout the ship. Other than that I thought it was an amazing trip.
The food was amazing, the chef did a fabulous job on traditional French dishes.
This was a trip that my ...
This was our second Viking River Cruise and we loved it. The staff is always friendly and the service is 5 star. The towns we visited were rich in history and we are always amazed at the structure of the buildings and the fact that they were built so long ago. Our guides were knowledgeable and always had time to chat. The chef and his staff did an outstanding job. It is great to meet so ...
Six of us traveled together from three different states. The ship was very nice - clean, attractive. Food was very good as was food service.
A Viking river cruise is like a resort on water so a bit boring for active adults. I would suggest an included excursion in both the morning and afternoon. The paid optional excursions are generally more interesting than the regular included ...
My sister and I chose this tour as we had heard so much advertising about Viking’s first class service. There were things they did exceptionally well, but others where they totally dropped the ball. The tours were excellent, we enjoyed most of the tour guides and liked that they were locals that knew and loved the area. The transports were well organized and clearly marked. The food was good and ...
We're (79 and 74 year olds) and have previously traveled on 6 ocean cruises, 3 of which were Viking Ocean cruises and found them perfect. We have also traveled on 4 river cruises on other carriers and found them excellent. This was our first Viking river cruise. We've been to several European countries but never France and thought a cruise of the south of France and extension to Paris would allow ...
Viking was recommended to us by friends who had used them several times. We were celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary and looking for something special. We let Viking handle our Air, which was a great choice. We flew First Class,, which was the right idea.
All the transfers were seamless, and so nice to see a friendly greeting when we arrived in Paris.
Hotel accommodations were ...
We wanted to see France from the River view. We have been on River cruises with 2 other companies. On the Rhine,Main and Danube. We picked Viking because of others reviews and our research. The crew was very friendly, knowledgeable and had Great interaction with all the people. The Maitre-d was the key to a well oiled crew. Peter worked alongside his awesome servers and bartenders. They all ...