Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hermod

The crew seemed new and not well trained in customer service. If we asked for something, they got it but never anticipated our needs or asked us how things were. We hardly saw our steward and she did not ask how we were when we did see her. The food was ok but we felt that it could have been more specific to the area we were sailing through. Wine was monotonous and even though we didn’t buy the ...