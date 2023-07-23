A fabulous luminary video show in an ancient lime rock quarry.
Photo Credit: dustydeb
Our last night on the ship dining with several ladies we met and have become great friends with.
Photo Credit: lyftmom3
Wine Tasting at the Chateau de Corcelles
Photo Credit: alfie1949
Steam Train at Saint Jean de Muzols. The train offered stunning views and a fun ride.
Photo Credit: alfie1949
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
162 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Wonderful service and knowledge.
"It gave more of a flavor of the area to our trip.I liked the idea of seeing the Provence area and I loved going thru all the locks...."Read More
bkw76 avatar

bkw76

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 162 Viking Hermod Cruise Reviews

Enjoyable easy interesting trip

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hermod

User Avatar
mm_harper
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

The excursions were great; very good dockside access; very easy to do our own thing when we wanted; took advantage of the offered excursions when they appealed; food on Viking is always good and often great. I prefer the amenities on the Ocean cruises (especially the self-serve laundrys), but given the river format, all was great. The laundry service is way too expensive for us, so we do a lot of ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Exceeded my already high expectations.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hermod

User Avatar
Chowskip
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was my first river cruise and it was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen such organization, quality workers and special attention to details. The daily excursions were managed well and had extremely knowledgeable guides. One excursion was especially moving. It was a tour of an important WW II battle, the Colmar Pocket. This is where Audie Murphy (most decorated combat fighter) ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Disappointing with the crew.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hermod

User Avatar
Mcsam
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

The crew seemed new and not well trained in customer service. If we asked for something, they got it but never anticipated our needs or asked us how things were. We hardly saw our steward and she did not ask how we were when we did see her. The food was ok but we felt that it could have been more specific to the area we were sailing through. Wine was monotonous and even though we didn’t buy the ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you, Mcsam, for taking the time to provide the cruising community with your detailed post-cruise feedback. We regret to hear that the customer service and dining offerings left you...

Sail Date: August 2024

Bucket List

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hermod

User Avatar
BusterMav1
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

The staff was truly amazing and the stops along the way were incredible. The only down side was that so many people got sick. Some of which had covid and there was no protocol in place which I turn spread the virus throughout the ship. Other than that I thought it was an amazing trip. The food was amazing, the chef did a fabulous job on traditional French dishes. This was a trip that my ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

7 nights on the Rhone

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hermod

User Avatar
Bootgirl
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our second Viking River Cruise and we loved it. The staff is always friendly and the service is 5 star. The towns we visited were rich in history and we are always amazed at the structure of the buildings and the fact that they were built so long ago. Our guides were knowledgeable and always had time to chat. The chef and his staff did an outstanding job. It is great to meet so ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Need more activities

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hermod

User Avatar
june1
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Six of us traveled together from three different states. The ship was very nice - clean, attractive. Food was very good as was food service. A Viking river cruise is like a resort on water so a bit boring for active adults. I would suggest an included excursion in both the morning and afternoon. The paid optional excursions are generally more interesting than the regular included ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Terrible attention to safety

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hermod

User Avatar
Byrdie5
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My sister and I chose this tour as we had heard so much advertising about Viking’s first class service. There were things they did exceptionally well, but others where they totally dropped the ball. The tours were excellent, we enjoyed most of the tour guides and liked that they were locals that knew and loved the area. The transports were well organized and clearly marked. The food was good and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Unusually disappointing

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hermod

User Avatar
LouDoc
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We're (79 and 74 year olds) and have previously traveled on 6 ocean cruises, 3 of which were Viking Ocean cruises and found them perfect. We have also traveled on 4 river cruises on other carriers and found them excellent. This was our first Viking river cruise. We've been to several European countries but never France and thought a cruise of the south of France and extension to Paris would allow ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

First and foremost

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hermod

User Avatar
Honeydick
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking was recommended to us by friends who had used them several times. We were celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary and looking for something special. We let Viking handle our Air, which was a great choice. We flew First Class,, which was the right idea. All the transfers were seamless, and so nice to see a friendly greeting when we arrived in Paris. Hotel accommodations were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Awesome Crew

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hermod

User Avatar
dustydeb
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to see France from the River view. We have been on River cruises with 2 other companies. On the Rhine,Main and Danube. We picked Viking because of others reviews and our research. The crew was very friendly, knowledgeable and had Great interaction with all the people. The Maitre-d was the key to a well oiled crew. Peter worked alongside his awesome servers and bartenders. They all ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Find a Viking Hermod Cruise from $2,499

Any Month
Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Njord Cruise Reviews
Viking Njord Cruise Reviews
Viking Idi Cruise Reviews
Viking MS Antares Cruise Reviews
Viking Gymir Cruise Reviews
Viking Aegir Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.