Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Herja

The trip was amazing! We started in Paris at a very nice hotel. We got a tour of Paris and then went to Versailles. The ship was immaculate, the staff was friendly and efficient. Every meal was an adventure! We could choose where we wanted to sit during meals. We chose to stay in the same area because we really enjoyed the servers we had. Both of them were attentive and friendly. I loved the ...