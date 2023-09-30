"There is a missed opportunity for the sundeck to offer more casual and varied fare to what is offered in the dining room--a nice sandwich option or salads.This ship doesn't offer a gym--a walking track on the upper deck is nice...."Read More
Our pre-cruise thru the Swiss Alps was great , especially reaching summit of the Matterhorn. Fortunately we had perfect sunny weather and the majesty of the mtns and glaciers were in full view. Our hotel was located right in cent of Zermatt
We were disappointed in our hotel location in Geneva which was quite away from city attractions.
We enjoyed the time we spent on the Herja ...
Our ship was the Viking Herja rather than the Viking Hild. The Cabin/stateroom was comfortable, and our views from the 2nd level were at water level and so enjoyable. All staff on board our ship were helpful and friendly, and some were quite funny as well. The included excursions at each port were enjoyable, on-time and informative. Entertainment on board matched the quality and level of ...
Our veranda suite was beautiful and comfortable and the service was excellent. The destinations were beautiful and interesting. Sailing along the Moselle was breathtakingly beautiful and we very much enjoyed sitting on our balcony and taking in the gorgeous scenery all along the Moselle and Rhine rivers. Some of the provided excursions were wearisome and not suited for the weather or guests, but ...
The trip was amazing! We started in Paris at a very nice hotel. We got a tour of Paris and then went to Versailles. The ship was immaculate, the staff was friendly and efficient. Every meal was an adventure! We could choose where we wanted to sit during meals. We chose to stay in the same area because we really enjoyed the servers we had. Both of them were attentive and friendly. I loved the ...
As expected, all of the Viking staff were very helpful and responsive and provided exceptional service. Additionally, the ship (Herja) was in excellent condition, clean, and comfortable.
This was our second Viking cruise, 2014 being our first. I was surprised that we needed to bus between Zurich and Basel. More surprising, and quite disappointing, was the 6.5 hours on the bus from Trier to ...
This cruise was terrible. The day we were to travel we received an email from Viking informing us that due to the fact that our cruise was late in the season some of the advertised Christmas Market excursions would not be available. In their email Viking did not provide the customer the choice of changing the date of their cruise of canceling the entire trip. They either knew this or should ...
Listed as a Christmas Market cruise docking at places I have visited before, I expected the emphasis to be on the Christmas markets. I expected on board education sessions, at least one, on the long history of the markets and how each one is unique with the same underpinnings. Educational moment on the foods served at the markets would have been appreciated. Biggest disappointment was paying ...
We chose this cruise specifically for the christmas markets but what we received was a lot of bus time and enrichment tours with tons of time walking and seeing things we were not really interested in. first time in paris, christmas market non existent, did get about 10 minutes for a picture of the effie tower . hotel in paris ok but nothing t write home about, trip to trier, walking in the ...
This cruise was a bucket list vacation. We have many friends who have raved about the Christmas Markets in Europe. The only problem is our cruise/tour is that it began on Sunday November 26 and the first open Christmas Market was Thursday, November 30th. We missed the markets in Prague, Nuremberg, Bamberg and Wurzberg - that is 50% of what was promoted for our cruise. There were other mishaps ...
This cruise has a great itinerary, going from Paris by bus to Trier, Germany where you sail on the Mosel into the Rhein at Mainz and on to Basel, Switzerland, with another bus ride to Zurich. There is so much history on this route, starting with Roman ruins in Trier, one of the oldest cities in Germany. You also visit Worms and Mainz, the locations where Martin Luther initiated the Protestant ...