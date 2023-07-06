The decor of the main dining room is simple and comfortably contemporary, but what really wows are the windows that envelop the space in its outside environment. Fresh flowers are set on white linens (fresh fruit as a centerpiece at breakfast), and the pace of dining is relaxed and efficiently managed, though the staff is not overly attentive.

Meals in the main dining room are served open-seating at set times (which can vary slightly, depending on the itinerary). Breakfast (typically 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.) is from a large, circular buffet area in the center of the room that includes oatmeal with toppings, yogurt, cheeses and meats. There's also an omelet station, or you can order pancakes, French toast or eggs cooked to your taste from your waiter. Lunch (noon to 2 p.m.) includes a soup and salad bar enhanced by such treats as pate, which are often based on culinary traditions from the day's destination. Again, you also have a choice of ordering from a menu with a featured entree, pastas or sandwiches.

Dinner (typically at 7 p.m.) features a full menu with four hot or cold starters and three entrees (usually a fish, meat and vegetarian option). In addition to sweet desserts, there's a daily cheese plate reflecting local selections (Gouda, Bavarian blue, etc.). Always-available choices include grilled salmon, charbroiled New York-cut steak and Caesar salad.

The dining room is configured with tables for four, six, eight and 10. Five tables can be separated by a few inches for those wanting dinner for two (though not with that much privacy).

Unique to Viking Hemming (and baby Longship sister Viking Torgil) is an alcove near the front of the ship, which offers windows that open to let in fresh air. These are open to all, first-come, first-served.

If you want privacy, there are take-out containers you can use to bring your meal up to the top sun deck to eat at the bar in the lounge or even on your cabin balcony. There is no room service, but the maitre d' can assist with bringing food to the room in special circumstances. Restricted diets can also be accommodated to some degree.

Red and white house wine, beer and soft drinks are complimentary at lunch and dinner. You can also purchase a recommended wine each day, including local varietals by the bottle or glass.

As a quick breakfast alternative, coffee and pastries are available in the ship's lounge. A coffee and tea station is located on the middle deck and is open 24/7; these have self-service machines that can produce lattes and cappuccinos, with mini-pastries offered in the morning and cookies in the afternoon.