Entertainment & Activities

The lounge has a baby grand piano, where a pianist plays classical and modern melodies during cocktail hour and sometimes at lunch. The music drifts to and through the Aquavit Terrace -- a nice accompaniment on warm, sunny days.

The cruise director hosts a variety of informal evening entertainment in the lounge; from pub trivia nights to the sales pitch veiled by a cruise slideshow, it's all done in a spirit of fun and inclusivity. The lounge is also equipped with large pull-down movie screens and surround sound for movie nights. Regional performers occasionally come onboard to provide additional entertainment.

Professors give onboard lectures, which span a variety of subjects. And, given that many of the line's passengers are highly educated and well-informed, the talks can inspire probing questions and stimulating discussion.

Hands-on crafting demonstrations and cooking courses are often available, and they're tailored to the culture and traditions of the ship's itinerary.

Most passengers participate in the daily shore excursions included in the cruise fares, and a fair number also opt for the fee-added alternative trips provided by the line. Shore excursions are typically of the basic bus or walking tour variety, but for-fee excursions also include events like wine tastings and off-ship dinner outings. Prices for these range between 30 and 60 euros per person. QuietVox headsets with headphones (found in each cabin) are provided for every tour so that everyone can hear what local guides are saying.